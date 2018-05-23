ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced this afternoon that on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have identified a person of interest in the shooting death of Elijah S. Ingram and Derrick J. Vaughn.

The person of interest has been arrested by Major Case Squad detectives and a formal review for criminal charges will be conducted by the Madison County State’s Attorney later today. The Major Case Squad also announced this afternoon that a press conference is scheduled for today, May 23, 2018, (Wednesday), at 3 p.m., at the Alton Police Department.

On May 21, 2018, (Monday), at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Alton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of Lawn Street, Alton, Illinois. Upon arrival, police officers and first responder’s located two gunshot victims deceased within a residence. The victims were later identified as,

Elijah S. Ingram

Black Male

Age: 30

Alton, Illinois

Derrick J. Vaughn

Black Male

Age: 28

Alton, Illinois

It was determined the person(s) responsible for the shooting had fled the scene prior to police arrival. It is believed the suspect(s) in this case were known by one or more persons within the residence. This is not considered a random act of violence.

The Alton Police Department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Approximately 20 investigators are actively involved in investigating this matter.

If you have further information to report, please contact one of the following agencies:

Alton Police Department

618-463-3505

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

618-463-3505 Ext: 645

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers

1-866-371-TIPS (8477)

