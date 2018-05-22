ALTON - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the Alton Police Department are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at 10:31 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Lawn Street, Alton.

The Alton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of Lawn Street, Alton, and upon arrival, police officers and first responder’s located two gunshot victims deceased within a residence. The victims were later identified as:

Elijah S. Ingram

Black Male

Age: 30

Alton, Illinois

Derrick J. Vaughn

Article continues after sponsor message

Black Male

Age: 28

Alton, Illinois

It was determined the person(s) responsible for the shooting had fled the scene prior to police arrival. It is believed the suspect(s) in this case were known by one or more persons within the residence. This is not considered a random act of violence.

The Alton Police Department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Approximately 20 investigators are actively involved in investigating this matter.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the Alton Police Department, or St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers. A reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and successful conviction of the person(s) responsible. Callers may remain anonymous.

Alton Police Department, 618-463-3505

More like this:

Related Video: