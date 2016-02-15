On Feb. 15, 2016, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7200 block of Illinois State Route 159, in Plainview, Illinois, in reference to the discovery of human skeletal remains. Children playing in the area reportedly made the discovery and told their parents, who in turn called the sheriff’s office.

Evidence discovered at the scene leads investigators to believe the victim likely died as the result of a homicide.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated, by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and is investigating the matter. The Major Case Squad will be conducting the investigation out of the Bunker Hill Police Department. The identity of the victim is unknown at this point and is pending forensic examination.

Further information will be released as it comes available.

More like this:

Related Video: