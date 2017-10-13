EDWARDSVILLE - A body of an unidentified male was found behind an unoccupied residence in the 2000 block of Edwardsville Road in the City of Madison on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the suspicious death.

The male had numerous injuries upon his person and the cause and manner of death is currently unknown pending an autopsy, Detective Lt. Nick Novacich, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, said.

The victim is a middle-aged, African-American male who, as previously stated, is not yet identified.

The Major Case Squad currently has 14 detectives from various Illinois agencies assigned to the case. The Major Case Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Case Squad at (618) 709-7753 or the Madison Police Department at (618) 876-4300.

More information will be forthcoming as this case develops.

