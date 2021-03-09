MADISON - The Madison Police discovered a 38-year-old male deceased in a vehicle after a 911 call Sunday of a shooting at the Madison Market, 308 Madison Avenue.

The call to Madison Police came in at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 7. The Madison Police Department made the decision to activate the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis after the discovery of the deceased male.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Major Case Squad is requesting assistance in identifying the owner of silver or grey Volkswagen Passat with a temporary registration plate, which was last seen leaving the parking lot of the Madison Market just after the shooting," Lt. Mike Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department, the deputy commander for the Major Case Squad in the case.

If anyone has information regarding the owner or driver of this vehicle, please contact the Madison Police Department at (618) 876-4300 or the Major Case Squad at (618) 709-7750.

More like this:

Related Video: