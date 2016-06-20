Maison Nathaniel Acua-Williams
June 20, 2016 1:00 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Maison Nathaniel Acua-Williams
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Mersadies Williams and Daniel Acua of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 11:47
Date: June 13, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Grandparents: Charlene Yates, Alton; Lidell Yates, Alton; Manuel Williams, Alton; Angie Williams, Alton
Great Grandparents: Dorothy Yates, Cahokia; Joanna Breece, Bethalto
More like this: