Name: Maison Nathaniel Acua-Williams

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Mersadies Williams and Daniel Acua of Alton

Birth weight:  7 lbs  5 oz

Birth Length:  20 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time :  11:47

Date:  June 13, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony's

Grandparents: Charlene Yates, Alton; Lidell Yates, Alton; Manuel Williams, Alton; Angie Williams, Alton

Great Grandparents:  Dorothy Yates, Cahokia; Joanna Breece, Bethalto

 

More like this:

Aug 23, 2024 - Multiple Departments Respond to Wood River House Fire

Apr 27, 2024 - Lifepoint Church Celebrates New Bethalto Location with Authentic Relationships

Aug 19, 2024 - Momentum Lactation Provides Breastfeeding Support, More for New Moms

May 27, 2024 - Jersey Community Middle School Honor Roll

Jul 8, 2024 - Alton Mourns Loss Of Rick Faccin: Celebrated Public Servant

 