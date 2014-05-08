Villa Rose Senior Living Community will host “Maintain a Healthy Brain,” a free seminar featuring information about brain health and lifestyle choices that reduce risk for dementia.  Darrell Coons, MDiv, Illinois Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, will cover basic health, brain exercise, social engagement, and brain-healthy diets.  The program is ideal for anyone who is interested in learning to live a brain-healthy lifestyle.

The program will be held on Friday, May 30, at 1-3 p.m. at Villa Rose, 401 South Moreland Road, in Bethalto.  Admission and refreshments are free.  To register and for more information, call 618-377-3239.

