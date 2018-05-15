ALTON - Main Street United Methodist Men’s Ministry is preparing to show their patriotic spirit on Saturday, May 19 as they present their 2nd monthly BBQ from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the church at 1400 Main Street in Alton.

According to Terry Steward, Men’s Ministry President, “Our BBQ steering committee felt that since our BBQ was going to fall on Armed Services Day, we should to do something special for our veterans.”

Steward continued, “For any of our veteran’s that come to the BBQ and show a military ID or their ‘service cap’, they will be able to buy one platter and get one free. We have Pork Steak Platters, Bratwurst Platters, and ¼ pound Hot Dog Platters that each come with baked beans, potato salad and cole slaw as sides. We are so appreciative to our veterans for their service. We felt that this was a small way that we could say thanks for all they have done for us.”

The men’s ministry is in their 2nd year of monthly summer BBQ’s that started on Saturday, April 28. Additional BBQ’s are planned for June 23, July 27 & 28 at the Pietown Gospel Music Festival, August 18 and the last one of the season is planned for Saturday, September 29.

All BBQ’s except for the Music Festival will take place from 11:00 – 6:00 at the church. Proceeds from the BBQ’s go to help provide scholarships for men’s retreats, men’s outreach in the community, and specialty needs of the church when they come along. Grill-masters Larry Leppert and Bob Carter both chimed in, “Being able to help men in their faith walk and having fellowship with our customers are priceless aspects of BBQing.”

The monthly BBQ’s are also rolling out some other specials this month. First responders (Firemen, Policemen, and Ambulance Service workers in uniform) will receive $1 off their order throughout the season, and if they place orders for 5 or more platters, the Main Street Men will deliver their order free of charge.

For any business ordering 10 or more platters in the Greater Alton area, the men will be happy to deliver their order for free as well throughout the remainder of the BBQ season. Orders may be placed by calling Terry Steward at 618-567-7012.

The Main Street Women are insuring that no patrons with a “sweet tooth” go home disappointed. The women have also been providing a table-full of homemade sweets for BBQ customers to select and a variety of soft drinks and water to wash it all down are also nearby.

According to Angel Steward, Terry’s wife and women’s ministry chairman, “As Terry and I talked, adding dessert to go along with the guy’s hearty platters just made sense.” Angel added, “Proceeds from the bake sale also help us to better serve the ladies of Main Street and the community.”

Terry Steward said in closing, “We hope to have a big crowd on Saturday, and hope that folks will mark their calendars and come back and share a meal with us once-a-month throughout the summer.”

