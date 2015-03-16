Main Street United Methodist Church to host Pie Auction Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The Encounter Luncheon and Pie Auction will take place on March 22nd at Main Street Methodist. Lunch will be served from 11am to 1pm. Silent auction begins at 11am and will end at 1pm. Oral auction begins at noon and will end when the last dessert is auctioned off. For any further questions or information, please call Main Street at 618-462-2495. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip