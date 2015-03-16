Main Street United Methodist Church to host Pie Auction
March 16, 2015 1:27 PM
Listen to the story
The Encounter Luncheon and Pie Auction will take place on March 22nd at Main Street Methodist. Lunch will be served from 11am to 1pm. Silent auction begins at 11am and will end at 1pm. Oral auction begins at noon and will end when the last dessert is auctioned off. For any further questions or information, please call Main Street at 618-462-2495.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Sep 12, 2023 - Treasurer Frerichs Returns Nearly $800,000 in Unclaimed Property at the 2023 Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.