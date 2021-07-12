ALTON - Main Street United Methodist Men are pleased to announce that their Summer BBQs will start this coming Saturday, July 17 at the church at 1400 Main Street: Alton, IL 62002.

The BBQ will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Terry Steward, Men’s Ministry Chairman, said “We were so disappointed that we had to cancel last year’s season and are very excited to begin our BBQs for the 2021 summer season.” Steward remarked, “So many things were effected by COVID last year, it is great to get things a little more back to normal.”

Full meals will once again be offered along with individual entrees for those not quite as hungry. Meals consist of a Pork Steak, Bratwurst or Quarter Pound All Beef Hotdog and 3 sides: baked beans, coleslaw, and potato salad. A Pork Steak meal is $9.00, Brat meal is $8, and the quarter pound Hot Dog meal is $7.

Chairman Steward shared, “Due to rising prices across the board, we did have to raise our prices by $1.00.” Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and staff will wear masks.

Greg Gelzinnis, active member of the Main Street Men’s Ministry said, “I know the community is ready for some good BBQ.” Gelzinnis added, “Everywhere I have been lately, people keep asking me if the BBQs are going to be starting soon…no one is more excited than our Main Street Men.”

A new addition for this year is a drive through service for those not wanting to get out of their cars. Limited seating will also be available for those wishing to eat on site.

Main Street’s Directing Pastor, Alberto Ramirez remarked, “The meals the men prepare are second to none, and this is a wonderful form of outreach for our church in the community.” Pastor Ramirez mentioned with pride, “Main Street has been serving the city of Alton (and has resided in Upper Alton) throughout its’ 200-year history.”

Dates for the rest of the summer season have been set and will be Saturday, August 14 and Saturday, September 25. As an added treat on September 25, the church’s Honduras Mission Team will be making homemade apple butter over open fires in giant copper kettles on the grounds and accepting orders for their seasonal favorite.

Main Street UMC offers 2 services on Sundays at the Main Campus at 1400 Main Street – a Contemporary Service at 9:00 a.m. with a band and a Traditional Service with organ accompaniment at 11:00 a.m. The church also has an online presence with live streaming on their YouTube channel (Main Street UMC Alton). Additional information on the church and their activities can be found on the church website at mainstreetumc.net.

Additional BBQ information may be secured by calling Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291.

