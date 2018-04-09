EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with the Edwardsville branch of NAACP and AARP to provide our first annual Health Fair.

The Health Fair will take place on Tuesday, April 17 from 9:00am – 3:00pm at Main Street Community Center. The Center is located at 1003 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. The fair will offer a wide range of FREE screenings and information.

Screenings include balance testing, glucose finger stick, blood pressure, hearing, body mass index, pulse, cognitive screening and oxygen saturation. Vendors include AARP, Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville YMCA, Elite Chiropractic, Fitness Designs, Green Earth Grocery, Mid America Audiology, Next Step Foot & Ankle, SIUE Nursing students, St. John’s Community Care, Walgreens and more!

The schedule for the day includes:

9:00am – 3:00pm Vendor Booths Open

9:00am – 10:00am Walking Club – Walk Downtown Edwardsville

10:00am – 11:15am Heart Healthy Bingo

11:30am – 12:30pm Lunch provided by AARP (for attendees and vendors)

1:00pm – 3:00pm Health Panel and Q&A

This promises to be a great day full of wonderful resources. For more information, call the Center at 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

