Main Street Community Center to host Ghost Riders & Other Spooky Songs on Oct. 15
October 11, 2018 3:05 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Get ready for Halloween with a musical romp of spooky songs and stories with Rick Pickren.
This program is suitable for all ages. So come and bring the kids and grandkids to Main Street Community Center and join in the fun on October 15th at 7pm.
This event is sponsored by the Edwardsville Public Library.