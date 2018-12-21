TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS

Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments and offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

NUTRITION PROGRAMS

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 40 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Tuesdays & Fridays



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To register for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

January 17th Enrollment – Edwardsville

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank have partnered to provide the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to qualified seniors. If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,316 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Enrollment is scheduled for Thursday, January 17th from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Please contact the Center to RSVP: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends Program

Friday, February 1st , 10:00am-12:00pm by Appointment



Edwardsville, IL - A representative for the Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program will be at Main Street Community Center to accept applications for bill payment assistance by appointment on Friday, February 1st , 2019 from 10:00 am to noon. Applicants must be 60+ years of age and must be active Ameren customers with no bill over $750 and no disconnect notice. Applicants must bring a driver’s license or photo ID, a copy of their current Ameren Illinois utility bill, and proof of income to their appointment or they will not be permitted to apply. To make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Benefit Access Program Assistance

Wednesday, January 9th, 1:00-3:00pm by Appointment

Edwardsville, IL – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, January 9th 2019 from 1:00pm-3:00pm to assist with the Benefit Access Assistance Program. It’s a free program to assist seniors in accessing free transit and license plate discount benefits and to assist persons with disabilities in accessing free transit benefit. For questions and to make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

SHIP Counselor at Community Center

Wednesday, January 9th, 1:00-3:00pm by Appointment

Edwardsville, IL – On Wednesday, January 9th, a State Health Insurance Program Counselor (SHIP) will be at the Center to provide counseling for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers. Please bring Medicare card, valid driver’s license or state ID card, a list of prescription medications, and a written list of questions. For any questions and to make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center

Wednesday, January 23rd 1:00-4:00pm by Appointment

Edwardsville, IL – Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, January 23rd from 1:00pm-4:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Aid for providing this important service.

Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors

Thursday, January 24th 1:00-3:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to host a Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors on Thursday, Jan. 24th , 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm. Presented by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, the course is designed to give drivers the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. Registration is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. The course is provided free of charge.

AARP Smart Driving Course

April 23rd-24th, 2019, 12:00-4:00pm at Community Center

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to partner with AARP to provide the AARP Smart Driving Course on April 23rd-24th, 2019, 12:00-4:00pm. This 8-hour course will assist students with effective safe driving skills and strategies, law/rule review, and vehicle safety. AARP Members receive a discount for the course. Cost is $20 or $15 for AARP members. Some insurance companies offer discounts to those who have completed this program. Contact your insurance agent for details. Registration for the course is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. Cost is $20/person or $15/AARP members.

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

Thurs., Jan. 3rd and Wed., Jan. 23rd , 11:00am-12:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks Thursday, Jan. 3rd and Wed., Jan. 23rd from 11:00am-12:00pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement, walk-in only. Thank you to volunteer Kerry Basarich, RN, for providing the health checks.

Art Exhibit Features Photography By Alice Langston

Main Street Community Center

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. The current exhibit will be available for public viewing and features photographs by Alice Langston. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. If you are an artist and are interested in displaying your work at the Center, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Afternoon Book Club Meeting

Thursday, January 10th at 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL— The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, January 10th, the group will discuss The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis. The book club’s selection for February 14th is The Valley of Amazement by Amy Tan. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program.

Evening Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, January 16th at 7:00 pm



Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on January 16th as the group discusses Book of Ages: The Life and Opinions of Jane Franklin by Jill Lapore Contact the Center for details at 618-656-0300. The book club’s selection for February 20th is Beneath the Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program.

Write Your Own Story

Helping People Capture their Memories on Paper



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. Class meets Thursdays 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

RECREATION PROGRAMS

Community Center’s First Day Trip for 2019

Irish Celebration

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce their first Discovery Day Trip for 2019. Join us on Wednesday, March 13th for an Irish Celebration Day Trip. Enjoy a Wee Heavies concert at Sheldon Concert Hall, lunch on your own at Seamus McDaniels’s and a quick stop at Kerry Cottage for shopping. Cost is $75/person. Registration is open. Trip transportation is by motor coach with a limited number of seats. For a detailed flyer or more information, stop by the Community Center, call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

Dining with Friends

Wednesday, January 9th at 5:30pm

EdgeWild Restaurant

Edwardsville, IL –Do you enjoy going out to dinner? Main Street Community Center’s Dining with Friends is the answer! On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. The January dinner will be on the 9th at EdgeWild Restaurant (1071 So. Rt. 157, Edwardsville) at 5:30pm. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, January 7th , if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm

Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights from 7:00 to 9:00pm and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. The next session will start in January 2019, but you may join the class mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm

Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on the following Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm: January 8th, 14th, 22nd and 29th. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Share the Soap!

Thursday, February 7th, 6-8pm

Edwardsville, IL - Come to Main Street Community Center and learn how to make goat milk lye soap at Share the Soap! The January class is cancelled. The next class will be held on Thursday, February 7th from 6 to 8pm. The fee is $30 per person. You will make 4 bars of soap and take home your kit to reuse. RSVP required. Contact tori@sharethesoap.com or call (302)455-7627.

A New Free Program in 2019 at Main Street Community Center

A Matter of Balance

Tuesdays 10am-12pm February 19th – April 9th

Edwardsville, IL-This 8-session workshop is designed to help individuals improve their balance, flexibility and range of motion. All participants will receive a free informational workbook. Light refreshments will be provided. Advance registration is required for this free class. Contact the Center to register: 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. This program is provided by St. Louis Oasis.

Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8:00-9:00am



Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

BUNCO

Wednesday, January 16th 1:00-2:30pm

Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the third Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. Next game is Wednesday, January 16th. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! There is no charge for this activity. Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm. Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

*Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Garden of the Gods – Colorado Trip

June 23-29, 2019



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a Diamond Tour Trip to Colorado June 23-29, 2019. The trip includes 10 meals, tour of Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs and visits to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the Royal Gorge, historic Manitou Springs (at the foot of Pikes Peak) and the U.S. Olympic Training Center. Lodging and transportation included. Registration is open. Limited seats available. Cost is $880/person, double occupancy. A $75 non-refundable deposit is due with registration.

New England’s Rails & Sails Trip

October 1-8, 2019

Edwardsville, IL – Enjoy a group getaway with Main Street Community Center to New England October 1-8, 2019. Trip includes roundtrip flights, hotel accommodations for 7 nights, 10 meals, scenic rail excursions and cruises, visits to Boston, Portland and Mystic Seaport and services of a professional tour manager. Travel by deluxe motorcoach. Cost is $3,145 per person for double occupancy and $4,049 for single occupancy. Included in the price are airfare, airport transfers & service fee. Deposit of $750 due with registration. The full balance is due on July 1, 2019. For information and to make a reservation contact: Main Street Community Center 1t 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Trip to Virginia Beach & Williamsburg, VA

September 8-14, 2019

Edwardsville, IL – Join Main Street Community Center for a trip to Virginia September 8-14, 2019. The trip includes 10 meals, a visit to the Virginia Beach Boardwalk, a guided tour of Colonial Williamsburg, dinner cruise and entertainment on the Spirit of Norfolk, admission to the Nauticus & Battleship Wisconsin, a visit to Yankee Candle Village, and the Virginia Beach Aquarium & Marine Science Center. Lodging and transportation included. Registration is open. Limited seats available. Cost is $950/person, double occupancy. A $75 non-refundable deposit is due with registration.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Main Street Boutique Resale Shop

Shop & Donate Items – Supports Local Community Center

Edwardsville, IL -Main Street Boutique, accepts donations of handbags, scarves, jewelry, small décor items, holiday décor and name brand quality adult clothing. Donations are tax-deductible; a receipt can be provided when you drop off items. The Center is open to receive items from 8am-4pm Monday-Friday at their location: 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville, IL. There are great bargains at the shop! Stop by to shop Monday-Friday 8am-4pm. Proceeds from the shop benefit Center operations, helping to provide needed programs and services for seniors and disabled adults. For more information, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Mark Your Calendars to Support the Community Center

2019 Trivia Night-March 2nd

Edwardsville, IL – Mark your calendars! Main Street Community Center has planned their annual Trivia Night for Saturday, March 2, 2019. The event will be held at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge 1561, located at 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors will open at 6pm and trivia will start at 7pm. There will be live and silent auction items. Team registrations will be available early 2019. The event is underwritten by TorHoermann Law LLC.



Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available



Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. You can also access the newsletter, calendar and more on our website at www.mainstcc.org (click on News). If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!



Edwardsville, IL – Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help with home-delivered meals, reception duties, kitchen helpers, and special event assistance. For more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

