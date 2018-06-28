A Night of Tribute to Frank Sinatra at 222 Artisan

Supports Main Street Community Center

Edwardsville, IL – 222 Artisan Bakery & Café presents Cabaret 222, Tribute to Frank Sinatra, on July 18, 2018 at 7pm. Enjoy listening to songs of the era of “Old Blue Eyes”. The cost is $10 per person. Proceeds from this event support Main Street Community Center. Limited tickets available starting July 2nd at 222 Artisan Bakery, 222 N. Main Street, Edwardsville.

Community Center Resale Shop

Give, Buy, Help Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center’s resale shop, Main Street Boutique, accepts donations of handbags, scarves, jewelry, small décor items, holiday décor and name brand quality adult clothing. Donations are tax-deductible; a receipt can be provided when you drop off items. The Center is open to receive items from 8am-4pm Monday-Friday at their location: 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville, IL.

There are great bargains at the shop! Stop by to shop Monday-Friday 8am-4pm. Proceeds from the shop benefit Center operations, helping to provide needed programs and services for seniors and disabled adults. For more information, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS

Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments and offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

NUTRITION PROGRAMS

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 35 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Tuesdays & Fridays

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To register for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

July Enrollment 7/19 – RSVP required

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,316 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Enrollment is scheduled for Thursday, July 19th from 10am-12pm at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville. Please contact the Center to RSVP: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends Program

Friday, July 6th 10:00am-12:00pm by appointment

Edwardsville, IL – A representative for the Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program will be at the Community Center to accept applications for bill payment assistance by appointment on July 6, 2018. Applicants must be 60+ years of age and must be active Ameren customers with no bill over $750 and no disconnect notice. Applicants must bring a driver’s license or photo ID, a copy of their current Ameren Illinois utility bill, and proof of income to their appointment or they will not be permitted to apply. To make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center

Wednesday, July 25 1:00-4:00pm by Appointment

Edwardsville, IL – Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, July 25th from 1:00pm-4:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.

Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors

Thursday, October 25th 1:00-3:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to host a Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 1:00-3:00pm. Presented by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, the course is designed to give drivers the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. Registration is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. The course is provided free of charge.

AARP Smart Driving Course

July 10-11, 2018 at Community Center

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to partner with AARP to provide the AARP Smart Driving Course on July 10-11, 2018 from 12-4pm each day. This 8-hour course will assist students with effective safe driving skills and strategies, law/rule review, and vehicle safety. Some insurance companies offer discounts to those who have completed this program. Contact your insurance agent for details. Registration for the course is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. Cost is $20/person or $15/AARP members.

HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS

2018 Health Screening Events

Next Session August 17th at Main Street Community Center



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors 60(+) throughout 2018. Screenings include glucose finger stick, blood pressure, body mass index, pulse, oxygen saturation and educational material. Appointments required on the following dates:

Friday, August 17, 10:00am to 12:00pm, Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Friday, October 26, 10:00am to 12:00pm, Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon

This program is sponsored by the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville-Glen Carbon. Call the Center at 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

July 13th and 24th 11:00am-12:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Friday, June 13th and Tuesday, July 24th from 11:00-12:00pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement – walk-in only.

EDUCATION PROGRAMS

Community Center and AARP Partner to Provide Technology Classes

Classes in July

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and AARP are partnering to help seniors go “Beyond the Basics” with technology – phones, tablets and social media.

Wednesday, July 11 – Introduction to iPad/Android Tablets

Class is from 10:00am-12:00pm and offered at no cost. They will all be held at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Registration is limited. Contact AARP: aarp.cvent.com/EdwardsvilleiPad or (877) 926-8300.

Community Center Announces Day Trips for 2018

Discovery Day Trips Sponsored by Edwardsville Township

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce Discovery Day Trips for 2018:

Monday, July 2 – A Night at the Muny (Singing in the Rain)

Cost $85/person, registration open

Cost $85/person, registration open Thursday, July 26 - Mamma Mia at Stages St. Louis

Cost $50/person, registration full

Cost $50/person, registration full Wednesday, September 12 – Play Ball! St. Louis Cardinals v. Pittsburgh Pirates

Cost $45/person, registration opens 7/1

Cost $45/person, registration opens 7/1 Wednesday, September 26 – Land of Lincoln (Springfield)

Cost $70/person, registration opens 8/1

Cost $70/person, registration opens 8/1 Wednesday, October 24 – A Great River Road Adventure

Cost $70/person, registration opens 9/1

Trip transportation is by motor coach with a limited number of seats. Those interested in trips are encouraged to register close to open date because trips tend to sell out. For a detailed flyer or more information, stop by the Community Center, call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Community Center Seeking Artists to Display Work

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. If you are an artist and are interested in displaying your work at the Center, please contact Sara at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Afternoon Book Club Meeting

Thursday, July 12th at 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL— The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, July 12th, the group will discuss A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan. The book club welcomes all. The book selection for August 9th is The Café by the Sea by Jenny Colgan. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program.

Evening Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, August 15th

Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on August 15th as the group discusses Journey by James Michener. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. (Please note the book club will not meet in July.)

Write Your Own Story

Class on Hiatus for July & August

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. The group will take a break during July and August, and resume meetings in September.

RECREATION PROGRAMS

Trip to Asheville & the Biltmore Estate

October 21-26, 2018

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to offer a trip to the Biltmore Estate and the Blue Ridge Mountains October 21-26, 2018. The trip includes a guided tour of Asheville, NC, a full day visit to the Biltmore Estate, a guided drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and more. The fee for this trip is $610/person with double occupancy and includes 5 nights lodging, 8 meals, and motor coach transportation. Registration is now open. Contact the Center for more information at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Holiday Trip to Branson

November 26-29, 2018

Edwardsville, IL – Enjoy good food, beautiful music, holiday decorations, and shopping! Main Street Community Center is presenting a senior trip to Branson, MO, November 26-29, 2018. The fee is $718 per person with double occupancy. The trip includes motor coach transportation, 3 nights at the Radisson Hotel, wine & cheese reception, 3 hot breakfasts, 3 dinners, 2 lunches, and six shows: Daniel O’Donnell, Acrobats of China, The Haygoods, SIX, Dixie Stampede, and Clay Cooper. Registration is open. Limited seats available. Contact the Center for more information: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center Walking Club

July Walks Announced

Edwardsville, IL— Join your Main Street Community Center friends for Walking with Wanda in June:

July 10, 9:30am – Leon Corlew Splash Park, Edwardsville, IL

June 17th, 9:30am – Nickel Plate Trail, Edwardsville, IL (Carpool by meeting at Center at 9:15am)

July 24th, 9:30am – Watershed Nature Center, Edwardsville, IL

July 31, 9:30am – Chain of Rocks Bridge (Carpool meets at the Center at 9:15am)

Walks are sponsored by Eden Village. For more information about the walks and meeting locations/specifics, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Dining with Friends

Wednesday, July 11th – LaFonda Mexican Restaurant

Edwardsville, IL –Do you enjoy going out to dinner? Main Street Community Center’s Dining with Friends is the answer! On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. The July dinner will be on the 11th at LaFonda Mexican Restaurant (2310 Troy Rd., Edwardsville) at 5:30pm. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, July 9th if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm



Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm



Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on the following Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00pm: July 10, 17 & 24. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am

Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

BUNCO

Wednesday, July 18th 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the third Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. Next game is Wednesday, July 18th. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! There is no charge for this activity. Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm. Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

*Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.



Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!

Edwardsville, IL – Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help with home-delivered meals (substitute drivers), reception duties, kitchen helpers, and special event assistance. For more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

More like this: