Community Center Resale Shop – Give, Buy, Help Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center’s resale shop, Main Street Boutique, accepts donations of handbags, scarves, jewelry, small décor items, holiday décor and name brand quality adult clothing. Donations are tax-deductible; a receipt can be provided when you drop off items. The Center is open to receive items from 8am-4pm Monday-Friday at their location: 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville, IL.

There are great bargains at the shop! Stop by to shop Monday-Friday 8am-4pm. Proceeds from the shop benefit Center operations, helping to provide needed programs and services for seniors and disabled adults. For more information, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS

Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments and offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.



NUTRITION PROGRAMS

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 35 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Tuesdays & Fridays



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To register for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

April Enrollment – RSVP required

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,316 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Enrollment is scheduled for Thursday, April 19th from 10am-12pm at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville. Please contact the Center to RSVP: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends Program

Friday, May 4th 10:00am-12:00pm by appointment



Edwardsville, IL – A representative for the Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program will be at the Community Center to accept applications for bill payment assistance by appointment. Applicants must be 60+ years of age and must be active Ameren customers with no bill over $750 and no disconnect notice. Applicants must bring a driver’s license or photo ID, a copy of their current Ameren Illinois utility bill, and proof of income to their appointment or they will not be permitted to apply. To make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Benefit Access Program Assistance

May 2nd 1:00-3:00pm Walk-In



Edwardsville, IL – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required; walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. For questions, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor

at the Community Center

May 2nd 1:00-3:00pm Walk-In



Edwardsville, IL – Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors. A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Community Center on Wednesday, May 2nd from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-in only. For questions contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center

Wednesday, April 25th 1:00-3:00pm by Appointment

Edwardsville, IL – Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, April 25th from 1:00pm-3:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.

HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS

2018 Health Screening Events

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors 60(+) throughout 2018. Screenings include glucose finger stick, blood pressure, body mass index, pulse, oxygen saturation and educational material. Appointments required on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 17 - 10:00am to 2:00pm at Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Friday, June 15 - 10:00am to 12:00pm at Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville

Friday, August 17 10:00am to 12:00pm Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville

Friday, October 26 10:00am to 12:00pm Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon

This program is sponsored by the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville-Glen Carbon. Call the Center at 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

April 12th 11:00am-12:00pm



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Thursday, April 12th from 11:00-12:00pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement – walk-in only.

EDUCATION PROGRAMS



Community Center and AARP Partner to Provide Technology Classes

Four Classes May-July 2018

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and AARP are partnering to help seniors go “Beyond the Basics” with technology – phones, tablets and social media. Courses cover apps, wallpapers, shortcuts, digital photography tips, security settings, creating a medical ID, conference calling, video calls, and more!

Wednesday, May 2 – Beyond the Basics for Your iPhone

Wednesday, May 30 – Digital Photography for Your iPhone

Wednesday, June 27 – Introduction to Facebook

Wednesday, July 11 – Introduction to iPad/Android Tablets

All classes are from 10:00am-12:00pm and offered at no cost. They will all be held at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Registration is limited. Contact the Community Center to register: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Dine and Discover featuring “Stories from the Center”

April 26th 10:00-11:30am

Edwardsville, IL –Mark your calendars for a special Dine & Discover with “Stories from the Center” presented by several writers from the Center’s Write Your Own Story Class. They will be presenting their personal anecdotes. Guests will learn first-hand how the class is given a prompt each week to write and share as they wish. Don’t miss this opportunity to glance back at those “thrilling days of yesteryear.” Brunch is $6.00/person or $5.00 for Friends Discount Members. Registration is open – limited seats. Payment is required with registration.

Community Center Seeking Artists to Display Work

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. If you are an artist and are interested in displaying your work at the Center, please contact Sara at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Afternoon Book Club Meeting

Thursday, April 12th at 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL— The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, April 12th, the group will discuss Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons by Lorna Landvik. The book club welcomes all. For those who wish to read ahead, the May 10th book selection is Looking for Me by Beth Hoffman. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program.

Evening Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, April 18th at 7:00pm



Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 7:00pm. On April 18th the group will discuss Love in the Ruins by Walker Percy. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The May book selection will be Dr. Franz Hildebrandt: Mr Valiant-for-Truth by Amos S. Cresswell and Maxwell G. Tow.

Write Your Own Story

Thursdays at 9:30am

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

RECREATION PROGRAMS

4-Night Trip to Louisville

July 30-August 2, 2018

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is excited to offer a trip to Louisville, KY July 30-August 2, 2018. The trip includes a city tour, Bourbon Trail tour, visit to a local horse farm, Churchill Downs/Kentucky Derby Museum, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Dinner Cruise on the Mary M. Miller Steamboat, blown glass demonstration & shopping – and the opportunity to enjoy the original Hot Brown at the beautiful Brown Hotel. Cost is $679/person, double occupancy. Single, triple and quad rates available. Registration due by May 30, 2018. Contact the Center for more information: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Trip to Asheville & the Biltmore Estate

October 21-26, 2018

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to offer a trip to the Biltmore Estate and the Blue Ridge Mountains October 21-26, 2018. The trip includes a guided tour of Asheville, NC, a full day visit to the Biltmore Estate, a guided drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and more. The fee for this trip is $610/person with double occupancy and includes 5 nights lodging, 8 meals, and motor coach transportation. Registration is now open. Contact the Center for more information at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Holiday Trip to Branson

November 26-29, 2018

Edwardsville, IL – Enjoy good food, beautiful music, holiday decorations, and shopping! Main Street Community Center is presenting a senior trip to Branson, MO, November 26-29, 2018. The fee is $718 per person with double occupancy. The trip includes motor coach transportation, 3 nights at the Radisson Hotel, wine & cheese reception, 3 hot breakfasts, 3 dinners, 2 lunches, and six shows: Daniel O’Donnell, Acrobats of China, Texas Tenors, SIX, Dixie Stampede, and Clay Cooper. Registration is open. Limited seats available. Contact the Center for more information: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Community Center Announces Day Trips for 2018

Discovery Day Trips Sponsored by Edwardsville Township

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce Discovery Day Trips for 2018:

Monday, April 30 – Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission

Cost $45/person, registration OPEN

Cost $45/person, registration OPEN Wednesday, May 9 – Local Yokel Food Tour

Cost $40/person, registration OPEN

Cost $40/person, registration OPEN Wednesday, June 20 – Big Things in Small Towns (Casey & Effingham)

Cost $53/person, registration opens 5/1

Cost $53/person, registration opens 5/1 Monday, July 2 – A Night at the Muny (Singing in the Rain)

Cost $85/person, registration opens 5/1

Cost $85/person, registration opens 5/1 Thursday, July 26 - Mamma Mia at Stages St. Louis

Cost $50/person, registration opens 6/1

Cost $50/person, registration opens 6/1 Wednesday, September 12 – Play Ball! St. Louis Cardinals v. Pittsburgh Pirates

Cost $45/person, registration opens 7/1

Cost $45/person, registration opens 7/1 Wednesday, September 26 – Land of Lincoln (Springfield)

Cost $70/person, registration opens 8/1

Cost $70/person, registration opens 8/1 Wednesday, October 24 – A Great River Road Adventure

Cost $70/person, registration opens 9/1

Trip transportation is by motor coach with a limited number of seats. Those interested in trips are encouraged to register close to open date because trips tend to sell out. For a detailed flyer or more information, stop by the Community Center, call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center Walking Club

April Walks Announced

Edwardsville, IL— Join your Main Street Community Center friends for Walking with Wanda in April:

April 10th, 9:30am – Watershed Nature Center, Edwardsville, IL

April 17th, 9:30am – Health Fair at Main Street Community Center

April 24th, 9:30am – Joe Glik Park, Edwardsville

Walks are sponsored by Eden Village. For more information, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Dining with Friends

Wednesday, April 11th – Wasabi

Edwardsville, IL –Do you enjoy going out to dinner? Main Street Community Center’s Dining with Friends is the answer! On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. The April dinner will be on the 11th at Wasabi (100 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville) at 5:30pm. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, April 9th if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm

NEW SESSION STARTS IN MAY



Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm



Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on the following Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00pm: April 10, 17 & 24. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am



Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

BUNCO

Wednesday, April 18th 1:00pm



Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the third Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! There is no charge for this activity. Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Pokeno is played the 2nd Tuesday of the month from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

*Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.



Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available



Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!



Edwardsville, IL – Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help with home-delivered meals (substitute drivers), reception duties, kitchen and special events. For more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Inclement Weather Policy

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will close for inclement weather when Edwardsville District 7 schools are closed. On those days, the Center will not be able to provide any services including home-delivered meals and transportation. Please prepare by having some frozen, canned or packaged alternatives for meals. Center closings are posted on KMOV, KSDK, and FOX2 as well as posted on the Center’s Facebook page.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

