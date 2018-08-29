EDWARDSVILLE - The Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville has released their press release bundle for September.

Viking Rhine River Cruise

April 11-18 2019

Edwardsville, IL – Enjoy a group getaway with Main Street Community Center to Europe on a Rhine River Cruise April 11-18, 2019. Trip features an 8-day Viking River Cruise that starts in Basel, Switzerland, travels through Germany with a stop in France, and ends in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The cruise trip includes a river-view stateroom on a Viking Cruise Ship, 6 guided tours, meals, 5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, culture curriculum and free Wi-Fi. Registration is limited; only 15 total cabins are available. Prices will vary depending on your choice of cabin. The price ranges from $4,093 to $4,693 per person with double occupancy. Included in the price are airfare, transfers, cruise tips, & service fee. Deposit, service fee and insurance are due with registration. The full balance is due on 11/6/2018.

To register or to ask questions, contact Tammy Perry with Travel Express at 618-656-8100 or 800-783-8101.

Community Center Resale Shop

Give, Buy, Help Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL -Main Street Boutique, accepts donations of handbags, scarves, jewelry, small décor items, holiday décor and name brand quality adult clothing. Donations are tax-deductible; a receipt can be provided when you drop off items. The Center is open to receive items from 8am-4pm Monday-Friday at their location: 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville, IL.

There are great bargains at the shop! Stop by to shop Monday-Friday 8am-4pm. Proceeds from the shop benefit Center operations, helping to provide needed programs and services for seniors and disabled adults. For more information, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS

Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments and offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

NUTRITION PROGRAMS

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 35 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Tuesdays & Fridays

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To register for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

September Enrollment – RSVP required

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,316 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Enrollment is scheduled for Thursday, September 20th from 10am-12pm at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville. Please contact the Center to RSVP: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Farmer’s Market Vouchers to Qualified Seniors

Main Street Community Center and Edwardsville Township are partnering to distribute $25 in farmer’s market vouchers to qualified seniors. The program runs through October 31, 2018. Vouchers may be used at participating farmers’ markets. Must be 60+ years of age and meet income requirements: 1-person household $22,459 or 2-person household $30,451. Stop by the Center to register. Must have ID and report monthly income. Limited to one book of coupons per person per year.

INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends Program

Friday, September 7th 10:00am-12:00pm by appointment

Edwardsville, IL – A representative for the Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program will be at the Community Center to accept applications for bill payment assistance by appointment on September 7th, 2018. Applicants must be 60+ years of age and must be active Ameren customers with no bill over $750 and no disconnect notice. Applicants must bring a driver’s license or photo ID, a copy of their current Ameren Illinois utility bill, and proof of income to their appointment or they will not be permitted to apply. To make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Benefit Access Program Assistance

Wednesday, September 5, 1:00-3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Main Street Community Center to assist with the Benefit Access Assistance Program (formerly known as Circuit Breaker). It’s a free program to assist seniors in accessing free transit and license plate discount benefits and to assist persons with disabilities in accessing free transit benefit. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. For questions, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center

Wednesday, September 26, 1:00-4:00pm by Appointment

Edwardsville, IL – Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, September 26th from 1:00pm-4:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.

Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors

Thursday, October 25, 1:00-3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to host a Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 1:00-3:00pm. Presented by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, the course is designed to give drivers the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. Registration is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. The course is provided free of charge.

AARP Smart Driving Course

October 9-10, 2018 at Community Center

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to partner with AARP to provide the AARP Smart Driving Course on October 9-10, 2018 from 12-4pm each day. This 8-hour course will assist students with effective safe driving skills and strategies, law/rule review, and vehicle safety. Some insurance companies offer discounts to those who have completed this program. Contact your insurance agent for details. Registration for the course is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. Cost is $20/person or $15/AARP members.

HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS

2018 Health Screening Events

Next Session October 26th at Glen Carbon Centennial Library

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors 60(+). This screening on Friday, Oct. 26th from 10 a.m. to noon will be the last screening scheduled in 2018. Screenings include glucose finger stick, blood pressure, body mass index, pulse, oxygen saturation and educational materials. Glen Carbon Centennial Library is located at 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. This program is sponsored by the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville-Glen Carbon. Call the Center at 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information or to schedule an appointment.

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

September 6th and 25th 11:00am-12:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Thursday, September 6th and Tuesday, September 25th from 11:00-12:00pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement – walk-in only.

EDUCATION PROGRAMS

Community Center and AARP Partner to Provide Technology Classes

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and AARP are partnering to help seniors go “Beyond the Basics” with technology – phones, tablets and social media. Class is from 10:00am-12:00pm and offered at no cost. They will all be held at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Registration is limited. Contact AARP: Call (877)926-8300 or email per below:

Wednesday, September 19 th – Android Phone and Tablet Basics for Seniors aarp.cvent.com/EdwardsvilleAndroid

– Android Phone and Tablet Basics for Seniors aarp.cvent.com/EdwardsvilleAndroid Wednesday, October 17th -Beyond the Basics: iPhone and iPad

aarp.cvent.com/EdwardsvilleBeyond

Wednesday, November 14th -Introduction to Facebook

aarp.cvent.com/EdwardsvilleFacebook

Wednesday, December 12th –Digital Photography for iPhone

Community Center Announces Day Trips for 2018

Discovery Day Trips Sponsored by Edwardsville Township

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce Discovery Day Trips for 2018:

Wednesday, September 12 th – Play Ball! St. Louis Cardinals v. Pittsburgh Pirates

Cost $45/person, registration is open

– Play Ball! St. Louis Cardinals v. Pittsburgh Pirates Cost $45/person, registration is open Wednesday, September 26 th – Land of Lincoln (Springfield)

Cost $70/person, registration is open

– Land of Lincoln (Springfield) Cost $70/person, registration is open Wednesday, October 24 th – A Great River Road Adventure

Cost $70/person, registration opens 9/4

– A Great River Road Adventure Cost $70/person, registration opens 9/4 Sunday, December 2nd – Christmas Concert at Cathedral Basilica

Information flyer will be posted at www.mainstcc.org by mid-September

Trip transportation is by motor coach with a limited number of seats. For a detailed flyer or more information, stop by the Community Center, call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

Community Center Seeking Artists to Display Work

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. The current exhibit is of acrylic modern paintings by Deryl Whilhite. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. If you are an artist and are interested in displaying your work at the Center, please contact Sara at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Afternoon Book Club Meeting

Thursday, September 13th at 1:00pm

Edwardsville, IL— The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, September 13th, the group will discuss Clock Dance by Ann Tyler. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program.

Evening Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, September 19th

Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on September 19th as the group discusses Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett. The book club’s selection for October 17th is Last of the Breed by Louis L’Amour. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program.

Write Your Own Story

September 6th

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. Class meets Thursdays 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Junior – Senior Pen Pal Program

Letter Writers Needed

Edwardsville, IL -Main Street Community Center is looking for volunteers for our 2018-2019 Pen Pal Program. The Center is pleased to be partnering with a 5th Grade Class at Trinity Lutheran School on the Pen Pal Program! Pen pals are asked to write (or type) 4-5 letters throughout the school year. Letters are distributed to and from the students through Community Center staff. No age requirement for senior pals. Senior and junior pals will have one to two Center organized opportunities during the school year where they can meet. If you’re interested in participating, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

RECREATION PROGRAMS

Holiday Trip to Branson

November 26-29, 2018

Edwardsville, IL – Enjoy good food, beautiful music, holiday decorations, and shopping! Main Street Community Center is presenting a senior trip to Branson, MO, November 26-29, 2018. The fee is $718 per person with double occupancy. The trip includes motor coach transportation, 3 nights at the Radisson Hotel, wine & cheese reception, 3 hot breakfasts, 3 dinners, 2 lunches, and six shows: Daniel O’Donnell, Acrobats of China, The Haygoods, SIX, Dixie Stampede, and Clay Cooper. Registration is open. Limited seating available. Contact the Center for more information: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center Walking Club

September Walks Announced

Edwardsville, IL— Join your Main Street Community Center friends in September for Walking with Wanda

September 4 th - 9:30 am- Nickel Plate Trail (meet in parking lot across from Madison County Highway Dept.)

- 9:30 am- Nickel Plate Trail (meet in parking lot across from Madison County Highway Dept.) September 11 th - 9:30 am – The Gardens at SIUE (Meet in parking lot G-1. From North University Dr., make a right on Cougar Lake Dr., then turn left on Arboretum Way)

- 9:30 am – The Gardens at SIUE (Meet in parking lot G-1. From North University Dr., make a right on Cougar Lake Dr., then turn left on Arboretum Way) September 18 th - 9:30 am – Watershed Nature Center, Edw. (Meet at entrance sign by parking lot)

- 9:30 am – Watershed Nature Center, Edw. (Meet at entrance sign by parking lot) September 25th-9:30am-Joe Glik Park (710 Lake Drive, Edw. Meet in parking lot)

Walks are sponsored by Eden Village. For more information about the walks and meeting locations/specifics, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm

New Session Starts Sep. 5th

Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm

Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on the following Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00pm: September 11, 18 & 25. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am

Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

BUNCO

Wednesday, September 19th 1:00-2:30pm

Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the third Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. Next game is Wednesday, September 19th. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! There is no charge for this activity. Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm. Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

*Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. You can also access the newsletter, calendar and more on our website at www.mainstcc.org (click on News). If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!

Edwardsville, IL – Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help with home-delivered meals (substitute drivers), reception duties, kitchen helpers, and special event assistance. For more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

