Viking Rhine River Cruise April 11-18 2019 Edwardsville, IL – Enjoy a group getaway with Main Street Community Center to Europe on a Rhine River Cruise April 11-18, 2019. Trip features an 8-day Viking River Cruise that starts in Basel, Switzerland, travels through Germany with a stop in France, and ends in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The cruise trip includes a river-view stateroom on a Viking Cruise Ship, 6 guided tours, meals, 5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, culture curriculum and free Wi-Fi. Registration is limited; only 15 total cabins are available. Prices will vary depending on your choice of cabin. The price ranges from $4,093 to $4,693 per person for double occupancy, depending on stateroom level. Included in the price are airfare, transfers, cruise tips, & service fee. Deposit, service fee and insurance are due with registration. The full balance is due on 11/6/2018. Call soon. Cabins held through Oct. 10th. To register or to ask questions, contact Tammy Perry with Travel Express at 618-656-8100 or 800-783-8101. Community Center Resale Shop

Give, Buy, Help Seniors & Disabled Adults Edwardsville, IL -Main Street Boutique, accepts donations of handbags, scarves, jewelry, small décor items, holiday décor and name brand quality adult clothing. Donations are tax-deductible; a receipt can be provided when you drop off items. The Center is open to receive items from 8am-4pm Monday-Friday at their location: 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville, IL. There are great bargains at the shop! Stop by to shop Monday-Friday 8am-4pm. Proceeds from the shop benefit Center operations, helping to provide needed programs and services for seniors and disabled adults. For more information, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments and offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

NUTRITION PROGRAMS Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 35 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Tuesdays & Fridays Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To register for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

October Enrollment – RSVP required

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank have partnered to provide the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to qualified seniors. If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet: 60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,316 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County Enrollment is scheduled for Thursday, October 18th from 10am-12pm and Tuesday at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville, and Tuesday, November 6th from 11:30am-12:30pm at the Glen Carbon Senior Center, 157 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. Please contact the Center to RSVP: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Farmer’s Market Vouchers to Qualified Seniors Edwardsville, IL-Main Street Community Center and Edwardsville Township are partnering to distribute $25 in farmer’s market vouchers to qualified seniors. The program runs through October 31, 2018. Vouchers may be used at participating farmers’ markets. Must be 60+ years of age and meet income requirements: 1-person household $22,459 or 2-person household $30,451. Stop by the Center to register. Must have ID and report monthly income. Limited to one book of coupons per person per year. INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends Program

Friday, October 5th 10:00am-12:00pm by appointment Edwardsville, IL – A representative for the Ameren Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program will be at the Community Center to accept applications for bill payment assistance by appointment on October 5th, Applicants must be 60+ years of age and must be active Ameren customers with no bill over $750 and no disconnect notice. Applicants must bring a driver’s license or photo ID, a copy of their current Ameren Illinois utility bill, and proof of income to their appointment or they will not be permitted to apply. To make an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Benefit Access Program Assistance Wednesday, October 3rd, 1:00-3:00pm Edwardsville, IL – A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Main Street Community Center to assist with the Benefit Access Assistance Program. It’s a free program to assist seniors in accessing free transit and license plate discount benefits and to assist persons with disabilities in accessing free transit benefit. No appointment required; walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, October 3rd, 2018 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. For questions, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Medicare Open Enrollment October 26th and November 16th , 9-3pm Edwardsville, IL - Two Medicare open enrollment events are being planned at Main Street Community Center. On Friday, October 26, 2018 and Friday, November 16, 2018 from 9 to 3pm, a Senior Health Insurance Program Counselor (SHIP Counselor) will be on hand to answer your questions and assist with enrollment. Please bring Medicare card, valid driver’s license or state ID card, list of prescriptions and list of any questions. Walk-ins only. Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors

Thursday, October 25, 1:00-3:00pm Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to host a Rules of the Road Review Course for Seniors on Thursday, October 25th, 2018 from 1:00-3:00pm. Presented by the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, the course is designed to give drivers the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. Registration is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. The course is provided free of charge. AARP Smart Driving Course

October 9-10, 2018 at Community Center Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to partner with AARP to provide the AARP Smart Driving Course on October 9-10, 2018 from 12-4pm each day. This 8-hour course will assist students with effective safe driving skills and strategies, law/rule review, and vehicle safety. Some insurance companies offer discounts to those who have completed this program. Contact your insurance agent for details. Registration for the course is required by contacting the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. Cost is $20/person or $15/AARP members. HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS 2018 Health Screening Events

Next Session October 26th at Glen Carbon Centennial Library Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors 60(+). This screening on Friday, Oct. 26th from 10 a.m. to noon will be the last screening scheduled in 2018. Screenings include glucose finger stick, blood pressure, body mass index, pulse, oxygen saturation and educational materials. Glen Carbon Centennial Library is located at 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. This program is sponsored by the Junior Service Club of Edwardsville-Glen Carbon. Call the Center at 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information or to schedule an appointment. MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks October 9th and October 26th 11:00am-12:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Tuesday, October 9th and Friday, October 26th from 11:00-12:00pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement – walk-in only. EDUCATION PROGRAMS

Community Center and AARP Partner to Provide Technology Classes Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and AARP are partnering to help seniors go “Beyond the Basics” with technology – phones, tablets and social media. Class is from 10:00am-12:00pm and offered at no cost. They will all be held at Main Street Community Center, 1003 North Main Street, Edwardsville, IL 62025. Registration is limited. Contact AARP: Call (877)926-8300 or email per below: Wednesday, October 17th -Beyond the Basics: iPhone and iPad aarp.cvent.com/EdwardsvilleBeyond Wednesday, November 14th -Introduction to Facebook aarp.cvent.com/EdwardsvilleFacebook Wednesday, December 12th –Digital Photography for iPhone (Use phone # above to register) Community Center Announces Day Trips for 2018

Discovery Day Trips Sponsored by Edwardsville Township Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce Discovery Day Trips for 2018: Wednesday, October 24 th – A Great River Road Adventure

Cost $70/person, registration is open

– A Great River Road Adventure Cost $70/person, registration is open Sunday, December 2nd – Christmas Concert at Cathedral Basilica Cost $85/person, registration is open Trip transportation is by motor coach with a limited number of seats. For a detailed flyer or more information, stop by the Community Center, call (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org. Article continues after sponsor message Community Center Seeking Artists to Display Work

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. The current exhibit is of acrylic modern paintings by Deryl Whilhite. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. If you are an artist and are interested in displaying your work at the Center, please contact Sara at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Afternoon Book Club Meeting

Thursday, October 11th at 1:00pm Edwardsville, IL— The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, October 11th, the group will discuss any book of reader’s choosing about John McCain. The book club’s selection for November 8th is The Woman Who Smashed Codes by Jason Fagone. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program. Evening Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, October 17th Edwardsville, IL — Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on October 17th as the group discusses Last of the Breed by Louis L’Amour. The book club’s selection for November 14th is Age of Folly by Lewis Lapham. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. Write Your Own Story Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. Class meets Thursdays 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. RECREATION PROGRAMS Dining with Friends Wednesday, October 10th at 5:30pm Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant Edwardsville, IL –Do you enjoy going out to dinner? Main Street Community Center’s Dining with Friends is the answer! On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. The October dinner will be on the 10th at Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant (1039 Century Dr., Edwardsville) at 5:30pm. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, October 8th if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner. Ghost Riders & Other Spooky Songs Monday, October 15th at 7pm Edwardsville, IL - Get ready for Halloween with a musical romp of spooky songs and stories with Rick Pickren. This program is suitable for all ages. So come and bring the kids and grandkids to Main Street Community Center and join in the fun on October 15th at 7pm. This event is sponsored by the Edwardsville Public Library. Holiday Trip to Branson

November 26-29, 2018 Edwardsville, IL – Enjoy good food, beautiful music, holiday decorations, and shopping! Main Street Community Center is presenting a senior trip to Branson, MO, November 26-29, 2018. The fee is $718 per person with double occupancy. The trip includes motor coach transportation, 3 nights at the Radisson Hotel, wine & cheese reception, 3 hot breakfasts, 3 dinners, 2 lunches, and six shows: Daniel O’Donnell, Acrobats of China, The Haygoods, SIX, Dixie Stampede, and Clay Cooper. Registration is open. Contact the Center for more information: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Main Street Community Center Walking Club October Walks Announced Edwardsville, IL— Join your Main Street Community Center friends in September for Walking with Wanda October 2 nd - 9:30 am- Miner Park, Glen Carbon

- 9:30 am- Miner Park, Glen Carbon October 9 th - 9:30 am –Drost Park, Maryville

- 9:30 am –Drost Park, Maryville October 16 th - 9:30 am – Willoughby Farms, Collinsville (Meet at the Center at 9:15 to carpool)

- 9:30 am – Willoughby Farms, Collinsville (Meet at the Center at 9:15 to carpool) October 23 rd -9:30am-Watershed Nature Center, Edwardsville (Meet at entrance sign by parking lot)

-9:30am-Watershed Nature Center, Edwardsville (Meet at entrance sign by parking lot) October 30th -9:30am-Main Street, Edwardsville (Meet at the Center and the group will walk on Main St. Lunch at Cleveland Heath. (Walker will be responsible to purchase their lunch.) Walks are sponsored by Eden Village. For more information about the walks and meeting locations/specifics, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. The next session will start in January 2019, but you may join the class mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731. Square Dancing at MSCC Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on the following Tuesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm: October 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Share The Soap Thursday, Oct 4th 6-8pm Edwardsville, IL - Come to Main Street Community Center and learn how to make goat milk lye soap! The first class will be held on Thursday, Oct. 4th from 6 to 8pm. The fee is $30 per person. You will make 4 bars of soap and take home your kit to reuse. RSVP required. Contact tori@sharethesoap.com or call (302)455-7627.

Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300. BUNCO

Wednesday, October 17th 1:00-2:30pm

Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the third Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. Next game is Wednesday, October 17th. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! There is no charge for this activity. Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300. Do you like to play games/cards? We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you! Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards. Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:30pm. Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm. *Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday. All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. GENERAL INFORMATION Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop. Support MSCC through Amazon Smile Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300. Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. You can also access the newsletter, calendar and more on our website at www.mainstcc.org (click on News). If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.