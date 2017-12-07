EDWARDSVILLE - An anonymous donor has offered to match individual donations dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000 through January 31, 2018 for the Pave the Way for Superagers campaign to resurface the Center parking lot. If a donor works for a company that offers a matching gift, the entire amount will be eligible for this matching opportunity. “I was thrilled to be contacted by the donor whose family has been very supportive of the Center over the years. The donor understands the necessity for a safe, accessible parking lot for our Center that serves many local seniors throughout the year. This pledge will make a huge impact on our campaign and assist with getting the lot fixed in spring 2018 as planned,” according to Executive Director Sara Berkbigler.

Please consider a donation to the Pave the Way Campaign! Donations by check should be made payable to Main Street Community Center (or MSCC) and mailed to 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville, IL. For credit card donations, please visit www.mainstcc.org .

TRANSPORTATION PROGRAMS:

Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments and offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

NUTRITION PROGRAMS:

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 35 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To register for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.



FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

December Enrollment - by Appointment Only



Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,307 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

.

Enrollment is scheduled for December 21st from 10:00am-12:00pm at Main Street Community Center. Please contact the Center to schedule an appointment: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.



INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS:

LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) Counselor

at the Community Center

Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a free assistance program to provide a one-time benefit to eligible households to be used for energy bills. A LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Community Center on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. By appointment only. For questions contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS:

Blood Pressure Checks

Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Thursday, December 7 from 11:00am – 12:00pm, and on Wednesday, December 20 from 11:00-12:00pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement – walk-in only.

Senior Health Screenings at Edwardsville Library

Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors (60+) throughout 2018. Quarterly health screenings will be offered in 2018 along with a Health Fair in the spring! Watch future newsletters for more information.

EDUCATION PROGRAMS:

Dine and Discover

The Story Behind Christmas Carols

The Center is pleased to host “The Story Behind Christmas Carols,” a presentation by Barbara Kay and William Paulic. The program is $9.00 and includes a special catered lunch. Please contact the Center in advance with any special dietary needs. RSVP by Wednesday, December 1. Space is limited and payment is required at time of registration. Sign-up at the Center; email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 for more information.

Art Exhibits at Community Center

Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. A new exhibit by oil painter Ruth Schmitt was just installed and will remain in place through the rest of the year. Stop by to view the exhibit anytime Monday-Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm: 1003 North Main Street., Edwardsville, IL.

Afternoon Book Club Meeting

The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, December 14, the group will discuss Everywhere that Mary Went by Lisa Scottoline. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program. The January book selection will be announced at a later date.

Evening Book Club Meeting

Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 7:00pm. On December 13th the group will discuss The First Inspector Wexford Mystery by Ruth Rendell. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The January book selection will be A Perfect Spy by John LeCarre.

Write Your Own Story

Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

RECREATION PROGRAMS:

2018 Senior Trips to Mackinac Island and the Biltmore Estate

Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce two trips for 2018. The Center will offer a trip to Mackinac Island, MI June 10-16, 2018. The fee is $682 per person with double occupancy. Registration is open now.

The Center is also offering a trip to the Biltmore Estate and the Blue Ridge Mountains October 21-26, 2018. The date for this trip has changed since the November announcement. The fee for this trip is $610/person with double occupancy. Registration is now open. Contact the Center for more information at 618-656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Tai Chi

Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.



Square Dancing

Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on Tuesday, December 12th, and 19th from 7:00 – 9:00pm. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Stretch & Move Classes

Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

BUNCO

Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the third Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300.

Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Pokeno is played the 2nd Tuesday of the month from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

*Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.



Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.



Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!

Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help in the kitchen and with special events, to substitute at the reception desk, and to substitute for home-delivered meals delivery. For more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

