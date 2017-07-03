TRANSPORTATION PROGRAM

Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation

for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults. Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointments offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

NUTRITION PROGRAMS

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Residents

Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for over 35 years. Fresh meals are prepared daily by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.00/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $75 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Fresh Congregate Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Tuesdays & Fridays

Main Street Community Center serves congregate meals two days a week: Tuesdays and Fridays from 11:00am-12:30pm. Cost is $5.00/meal and includes iced tea or coffee. Friends Discount Members receive a discounted price of $4.00/meal. Advance reservations are required by contacting the Center by 12 noon the day before. To get registered for the congregate meal program, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

New FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

July Enrollment Dates - by Appointment Only

Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank are partnering to bring the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to our area! If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,307 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County

Enrollment dates at the Edwardsville Public Library will be Wednesday July 12th from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library and Thursday, July 20th from 10:00am-12:00pm at Main Street Community Center. Please contact the Center to schedule an appointment: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

Benefit Access Program Assistance

Wednesday, July 5 1:00-3:00pm

A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with Health Insurance Counseling (SHIP counseling), Gas/Electric Bill Help (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), and License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) . No appointment required; walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. For questions, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor

at the Community Center

July 5 1:00-3:00pm

Do you have questions about your Medicare plan? Main Street Community Center, in partnership with Edwardsville Township, is offering a helpful service for area seniors. A SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor will be at the Community Center on Wednesday, July 5 from 1:00pm-3:00 pm. No appointments are required; walk-in only. For questions contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Paralegal Services Available for Seniors (60+) at the Community Center

Wednesday, July 26 1:00-3:00pm

Need a Power of Attorney, DNR Directive or updated will? Make an appointment with the Paralegal at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday, July 26 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. To reserve your time, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Thank you to Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation for providing this important service.

Rules of the Road

Thursday, October 27 1:00-3:00pm

Main Street Community Center is offering a review of the Illinois Rules of the Road on Thursday, October 27 from 1:00-3:00pm. This is a FREE program. To register contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

AARP Smart Driver Course

August 8-9 12:00-4:00pm

AARP will present their Smart Driver course (formerly known as 55 Alive) at Main Street Community Center August 8 -9, 2017 from 12:00-4:00 pm each day. Smart Driver is a two-day course that assists students with effective safe driving practices, Illinois state laws and traffic rules, proper vehicle maintenance. Course completion may qualify you for a discount through your insurance company. The price of the course is $15 for AARP members (bring your card) and $20 for all others. Cash or checks payable to AARP will be accepted. To register contact the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS

MSCC Hosts Blood Pressure Checks

Tuesday, July 11 and Thursday, July 20

Main Street Community Center will host FREE blood pressure checks on Tuesday, July 11 from 11:00am – 12:00pm and Thursday, July 20 from 11:00am – 12:00 pm. Stop in to have your pressure checked for FREE! No registration required. No age requirement – walk-in only.

Senior Health Screenings at Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Libraries

Friday August 11 and November 10

Main Street Community Center is proud to partner with Anderson Hospital, Edwardsville Public Library and Glen Carbon Centennial Library to provide FREE health screenings to seniors (60+) throughout 2017. Screenings are scheduled for Friday, August 11, 2017 from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Glen Carbon Centennial Library and Friday, November 10, 2017 from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Edwardsville Public Library. To schedule an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

EDUCATION PROGRAMS

Dine and Discover

(Formerly Lunch & Learn)

Wednesday, July 5 11:00am – 1:00pm at Glen Carbon Centennial Library

The Center is pleased to present Healthy Eating for 1 or 2, presented by Sarah Volling, Registered Dietician. The program is $5.00 and includes a catered lunch, FREE for Friends Discount Members. Please contact the Center in advance with any special dietary needs. RSVP by Friday, June 30. Space is limited and payment is required at time of registration. The Center bus will be available for transport; please indicate at registration if you will be riding the bus. Sign-up at the Center; email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300 for more information.

Art Exhibits at Community Center

Feature Local Artists

Main Street Community Center has an art gallery where local artists’ work is featured throughout the year. Exhibits rotate every 6-8 weeks. Stop by to view the new exhibit anytime Monday-Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm: 1003 North Main Street., Edwardsville, IL.

Daytime Book Club Meeting

Thursday, July 13 at 1:00pm

The Daytime Book Club meets at the Main Street Community Center on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 1:00pm. On Thursday, July 13, the group will discuss A Piece of the World by Christina Baker Kline. The book club welcomes all. Cost is $1/FREE to members of the Friends Discount Program. The August book selection will be The Forever Girl by Alexander McCall Smith.

Evening Book Club Meeting

Wednesday, July 19 at 7:00pm

Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 7:00pm. On July 19th the group will discuss I Know This Much is True by Wally Lamb. The book club is open to all. Cost is $1/FREE to Members of the Friends Discount Program. The August book selection is TBD.

Write Your Own Story

Thursdays 9:30-11:00am

Main Street Community Center is pleased to work with local author and Center volunteer Pat Hughes to provide this interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing materials and prompts are provided weekly. One time cost of $15 for the binder and $3.00/week drop in fee. Friends Discount members pay only $2.00/class. For more information on this great class, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

RECREATION PROGRAMS

Day Trips to St. Louis Art Museum and The Butterfly House, and Cardinal Hall of Fame

August 23, September 27, October 25

Edwardsville, IL – The Main Street Community Center day trip season continues in August with a trip to the St. Louis Art Museum. Lunch is on your own at Panorama Restaurant. Departure for the day trip is 9:30am on Wednesday, August 23. The cost is $15 and includes Center bus transportation and lunch. Registration opens July 3rd. Fee must be paid at time of registration. Limited seats available.

On September 27, the Center is offering a day trip to the Butterfly House. Departure for the day trip is 9:15am. The cost is $21 and includes Center bus transportation. Lunch is on your own at Edgewild Winery. Registration begins on August 1st; fee must be paid at time of registration. Limited seats available.

On October 25th, the Center is offering a day trip to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. Departure for the day trip is 9:30am. The cost is $27 and includes motor coach transportation and admission to the museum. Lunch is on your own at Cardinal Nation Restaurant. Registration opens September 1st, fee must be paid at time of registration. Limited seats available.

For more information about our Day Trips, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

NEW PROGRAM: Main Street Community Center Walking Club

July 11th, 18th, and 25th

Edwardsville, IL— Join your Main Street Community Center friends for Walking with Wanda in July:

Tuesday, July 11: 9:00-10:00am at Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave., Edwardsville.

Tuesday, July 18: 5:00-6:00pm at Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad, E. Schwarz & S. Main, Edwardsville.

Tuesday, July 25: 9:00-10:00am at Historic Leclaire Park, 900 Hale Ave., Edwardsville.

This is a stroll, not a race. Walkers will enjoy a history lesson with each walk, learning about the location and its role in the community. In case of inclement weather (<45 degrees, >85 degrees, rain/sleet/snow/ice), walks will take place in the Eden Village Atrium, 400 S. Station Rd., Glen Carbon. Thank you to Wanda Todoroff from Eden Village for volunteering to lead this new program.

Join Us for a Discovery Day Trip

Friday, September 15

Edwardsville, IL – Join us for a Discovery Day Trip: RECYCLING, A First-Hand Look! The trip includes motor coach transportation, all tips, lunch, tour of Republic Services landfill (IL) and recycle materials facility (MO), and stop for snacks at Old Town Donuts in Florissant, MO. Departure for the day trip is 9:45 on Friday, September 15. The cost is $48 per person, $46 for Friends Discount Members. Fee is due with registration.

Chair Yoga and Meditation

Tuesdays

Edwardsville, IL— Join us at Main Street Community Center friends for Chair Yoga Tuesdays in July from 9:30am to 10:15am. Immediately following Chair Yoga is Meditation instruction and practice from 10:15 am to 11:00am. For more information, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

New Program: Spiritual Reality

Thursday July 6 and 20

Edwardsville, IL— Learn how to live a happier life that reflects your individuality. Class is held the first and third Thursdays at Main Street Community Center at 7:00pm. No charge. For more information, please contact the Center at info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

Lunch Bunch at Teaspoons Cafe

Wednesday, July 19 at 11:30

Edwardsville, IL— Join some Main Street Community Center friends for lunch at Teaspoons Cafe on Wednesday, July 19th at 11:30am. Meet at the Center and take the bus or meet us there! Diners will pay for their own lunch. The Center will make reservations. Please RSVP to the Community Center at (618) 656-0300 by Monday, July 17th if you would like to join the group.

Dining with Friends at La Casa Mexicana

Wednesday, July 12 at 5:30pm

Edwardsville, IL –Have dinner with friends from Main Street Community Center. On the second Wednesday of each month, participants will gather at a restaurant in the area for dinner. July’s dinner will be on the 12th at La Casa Mexicana at 5:30pm. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org by Monday, July 10th if you would like to join the group. Center staff will make reservations. Diners will provide own transportation and pay for their own dinner.

Tai Chi

Wednesday Evenings 7-9pm

Edwardsville, IL – Tai Chi is offered at Main Street Community Center on Wednesday nights and beginners are welcome! Tai Chi movements are a practice in a slow, balanced, relaxed manner and are more physically challenging than they appear. Classes run in 17- week sessions for $100. Session start dates are the first Wednesday of May and September, but you may join in mid-session. If you have any questions, please contact instructor Terry Staebel at (618) 939-4731.

Square Dancing at MSCC

Tuesday Evenings 7-9pm

Edwardsville, IL – Get moving to the music at Main Street Community Center by square dancing! Intermediate level square dancing will be held on Tuesday, July 11th, 18th, and 25th from 7:00 – 9:00pm. Singles are welcome. Fees apply, see caller/leader. If you have questions, contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Are You Socially Crafty?

Tuesdays at 9:30am

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center hosts an open craft time on Tuesdays for those who enjoy arts and crafts like knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, coloring and more. Bring your own supplies, work on your craft, learn new crafts, socialize and have fun! Come and craft every Tuesday at 9:30am until 11:00am. All are welcome. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information.



Stretch & Move Classes

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday – 8am

Edwardsville, IL – Flexibility and fitness are important as one ages! Join others at Main Street Community Center for low-impact, senior designed Stretch and Move exercise on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:00-9:00am. The cost is $1 per class or FREE for members of the Friends Discount Program. Contact the Center with questions or for more information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

BUNCO

Wednesday, July 19



Edwardsville, IL— Come out and play Bunco at the Community Center on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at 1:00pm. There will be prizes and giveaways. Beginners are welcome; it is an easy game to learn. Don’t miss this fun opportunity! Thank you to Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois for sponsoring this event. For information, email info@mainstcc.org or call the Community Center at (618) 656-0300.

Do you like to play games/cards?

We have an activity at the Main Street Community Center for you!

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center offers a variety of games/cards.

Pinochle is played on Mondays and Thursdays from 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Bingo is played on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1:00pm – 3:00pm.

Duplicate Bridge is played on Wednesdays from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Contract Bridge is played on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month from 12:00pm – 3:00pm.

Euchre is played on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month from 9:00am – 11:00am.

Bunco is played on the 3 rd Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm.

Wednesday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Pokeno is played the second Tuesday of the month from 1:00pm-2:00pm.

Puzzle Room is open Monday-Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm.

*Some game dates are changed if they conflict with a Center holiday.

All are welcome! To find out more about these activities, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

GENERAL INFORMATION



Main Street Community Center Hosts Annual Meeting

Thursday, July 27 at 3:00pm

Edwardsville, IL – You are invited to attend the Main Street Community Center Annual Meeting on Thursday, July 27 at 3:00pm. The brief presentation will include a review of fiscal year 2017 accomplishments, challenges and plans for fiscal year 2018. The meeting will take place at the Center: 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville. Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org for more information.

Edwardsville Schnuck’s June 4 My Cause Program

Edwardsville, IL – It’s not too late! A few days left! During the month of June, for each “Giving” reusable bag sold at the Schnuck’s store located at 2222 Troy Rd., Edwardsville, IL, Main Street Community Center will receive $1.00!

Support MSCC with a Schnuck’s eScrip Card

Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

Support MSCC through Amazon Smile

Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.

Sign Up to Receive the Main Street Community Center Newsletter

Printed and E-Versions Available

Edwardsville, IL – The monthly electronic newsletter of Main Street Community Center is FREE. Email info@mainstcc.org or call 656-0300 if you wish to subscribe and learn more about Community Center programs and activities. If you do not have access to the Internet, you may contact the Center to receive a copy via US Mail: (618) 656-0300.

Volunteers Needed at the Community Center

Call Today!

Edwardsville, IL – Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? Main Street Community Center is in need of volunteers to help in the kitchen and with special events, to substitute at the reception desk, and to substitute for home-delivered meals delivery. For more information, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

