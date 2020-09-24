EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center will be providing transportation to seniors and adults with disabilities starting September 29 on a part-time basis. Riders must reside in the City of Edwardsville. At this time, rides will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-2.p.m. Hours and days will expand if demand increases.

Article continues after sponsor message

Access transportation for essential services such as doctor and dentist appointments, personal care appointments, grocery store and pharmacy shopping is important to keep our seniors living independently while ensuring their safety from COVID-19. Therefore, riders will be screened prior to boarding the bus. Masks will be required and 6’ social distancing will be enforced. Only two riders will be allowed on the bus at any given time. The bus will be sanitized between every ride.

Main Street Community Center continues to provide errand services for groceries and pharmacy pick-ups for Edwardsville and Glen Carbon residents. The errand service is offered at no charge; clients are responsible for the purchase of their groceries and pharmacy items.

To ask questions or to schedule a ride or errand volunteer, please call 618-656-0300 or email info@mainstcc.org.

More like this:

Related Video: