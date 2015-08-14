Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville hosts Suckers For Seniors for National Senior Citizen Day Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Suckers for Seniors! Are you a sucker for seniors? Stop by Shop N Save in Edwardsville on Thursday, August 20 from 10:00 – 1:00pm. Enjoy a free Tootsie Pop and consider making a donation to benefit the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville. Sponsored by Eden Village Retirement Community. This event is in conjunction with National Senior Citizen Day which is Friday, August 21. Contact the Center with questions: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. Article continues after sponsor message Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of individuals spanning several generations, including older adults, families, caregivers, and other members of the community. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip