EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a Holiday Luncheon that will be taking place on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seniors will receive a free lunch. Lunches are prepared by Mother’s Catering and include salad, turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and a special holiday cookie is being prepared by Sugarfire Smokehouse.

In light of the pandemic, the Center will be offering two safe options: curbside pick-up by appointment and delivery to seniors who reside in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon.

“We are thrilled to work with Madison County Community Development’s CARES Grant program to offer this special meal to our seniors who have been sheltering at home for the past 9 months. It is a wonderful way to let them know that the community cares about them – and everyone wants them to enjoy the holiday as much as possible. Cooking a large meal for one or two people in a home is not generally easy and economical, so this meal will be special and much appreciated!”

Please make reservations by Friday, December 18th by contacting the Center: 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org. As a requirement of the CARES grant, a copy of the recipients’ driver’s license or state ID showing birth date must be on file or provided when meal is delivered or picked up.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1975. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

