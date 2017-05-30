EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a motor coach trip to tour Southern Illinois and Paducah, Kentucky. The trip includes motor coach transportation, 2 nights lodging, 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, and 3 dinners.

Travelers will visit wineries, shop at Rendleman Orchards Farm Market, visit Bald Knob Cross of Peace and enjoy a drive-through tour of Giant City State Park. The second day of the tour features a trip to Paducah, Kentucky.

The group will visit the Paducah Riverwalk floodwall murals, art galleries, shops and the National Quilt Museum and will end the day with dinner and gambling at Harrah’s Casino. On the way home, travelers will enjoy visiting Cave-in-Rock State Park, shopping at the Historic Grand River Rose Hotel, and walking the observation trail at Garden of the Gods in the Shawnee National Forest.

Price is $395/person for double occupancy. Single rates and triple/quad rates available. Limited registration. Interested parties should contact the Community Center: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

