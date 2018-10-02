EDWARDSVILLE - Have you always dreamed of touring New England in the fall? Now is your chance to learn more about a Fall 2019 New England Rails & Sails Travel Trip planned by Main Street Community Center!

An informational meeting is planned for Wednesday, October 17th at 6pm at the Community Center, 1003 North Main St., Edwardsville. Vacations by Rail Tour Representative Jeff Holtrop will be in attendance to give you a presentation about trip details and answer questions.

The trip is planned for October 1-8, 2019. Registration will open the evening of the meeting, October 17, 2018. Limited seats available. Contact the Center for more information: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

