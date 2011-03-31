For the 17th consecutive year, April has been designated Stress Awareness Month. During this thirty-day period, health care professionals across the country will join forces to increase public knowledge about both the causes and cures for our modern stress epidemic. Dr. Curtis Baird, D.C. of Main Street Chiropractic will spearhead the education effort locally, with several programs designed to create awareness about the dangers of stress, strategies for relieving stress and its long-term effects, and harmful misconceptions about stress that are prevalent in our society.

Stress is linked to the six leading causes of death—heart disease, cancer, lung ailments, accidents, cirrhosis of the liver, and suicide. “One thing I want to be sure that people understand is that stress is a normal part of life and at times a certain amount of stress can actually be beneficial,” said Dr. Baird. “It’s when stress becomes constant that our bodies become overwhelmed and strained. This is when health begins to deteriorate.”

As a doctor of chiropractic, Dr. Baird is an expert in one of the most common causes of physical stress, vertebral subluxations (misalignments of the spine). “When spinal bones lose their normal position and motion from stress, trauma or chemical imbalance, the disturbance to the spine and nerve system begins to affect body function,” said Dr. Baird. “When body function decreases the body loses health.” Untreated, vertebral subluxations can not only limit the body’s ability to manage stress but can lead to headaches, digestive problems, back and neck pain, decreased immunity and many other conditions.

Between 18 April and 29 April, the team at Main Street Chiropractic will be conducting complimentary Stress Evaluations for the general public. The evaluations will be conducted through a brief, non-invasive series of functional reflexes. “Because our stress often first manifests itself physically under observable responses controlled by the nervous system, this gives us an incredibly accurate glimpse into stress levels and overall health,” said Dr. Baird. The Stress Evaluations will be offered at a minimum donation to the American Heart Association at Main Street Chiropractic’s office at 239 S. Main St. in Edwardsville during their normal business hours. The evaluations will take approximately 20-30 minutes and a summary of the results will be provided to each participant, along with a Stress Awareness Gift Bag. Individuals of all ages are invited and encouraged to have an assessment.

Dr. Baird reminds parents that it’s important for children to be checked too. “I love to see entire families come into the office. It’s a common misconception that children don’t experience stress. They have a nervous system which means stress is a part of their lives from birth.”

Dr. Baird has been practicing in the Edwardsville area for over 27 years. Main Street Chiropractic utilizes the latest in state of the art technology and natural care methods to help families recover from ill health and empower individuals of all ages to live a healthier lifestyle.

Main Street Chiropractic will also be presenting a complimentary workshop entitled “Get a Grip on Stress” in support of National Stress Awareness Month. Join Dr. Baird and team as you learn tips to manage stress and minimize its negative effects on your body. This event will be held 28 April 2011 at 6:30, located at Main Street Chiropractic in Edwardsville. Class size is limited; please call ahead to reserve your seat.

For more information about Main Street Chiropractic’s complimentary Stress Evaluations or workshop contact Dr. Baird at 618-656-6565 or visit their website at docbaird.com

