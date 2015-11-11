Mailee Autumn
November 11, 2015 4:45 PM
Parents: Darin Waide and Katherine Wallace-Waide
Town of Residence: Alton, IL
Gender: Female
Birth Weight: 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Length: 19 in.
Date of Birth: July 16, 2015
Time of Birth: 9:19 PM
Hospital: St Anthony's
Siblings: Aiden, 9 | Landon, 5 | Alana, 2
Grandparents: Mike and Sharon Waide, Alton, IL | Dan Wallace, Wood River, IL
