Magnolia Marie Van Hoesen
Name: Magnolia Marie Van Hoesen
Parents: Jonathan and Crysta (Robinson) Van Hoesen of Alton
Birth Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz
Birth Length: 17.5 inches
Date: July 11, 2018
Time: 10:19 a.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Harvey Wayne Van Hoesen (2)
Grandparents: Bill and Janette Van Hoesen of Bethalto, Seth and Tammy Robinson of Alton
Great Grandparents: Wayne Barry of Paris, IL, Rodger and Pat Cluster of Edwardsville, Bruce and Lucretia Robinson of Alton, John Robb of Peoria
