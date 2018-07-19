Name: Magnolia Marie Van Hoesen

Parents: Jonathan and Crysta (Robinson) Van Hoesen of Alton

Birth Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz

Birth Length: 17.5 inches

Date: July 11, 2018

Time: 10:19 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Harvey Wayne Van Hoesen (2)

Grandparents: Bill and Janette Van Hoesen of Bethalto, Seth and Tammy Robinson of Alton

Great Grandparents: Wayne Barry of Paris, IL, Rodger and Pat Cluster of Edwardsville, Bruce and Lucretia Robinson of Alton, John Robb of Peoria

