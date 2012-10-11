Hey guys it's Jesse Gernigin. I am back with a new show at the Wildey Theater! The show is called 'Ghost Stories' and I am inviting all of you to come. Ghost Stories is a full evening magic and mind reading show that will finish with a LIVE SEANCE.The show is a one night run on October 21st. The doors open at 6, the opening and goes on at 6:30 and Ghost Stories starts at 7:30This show has something for everybody. For the lovers of magic and psychic entertainment you will get to see my new show filled with amazing illusions and great entertainment. If you are interested in ghost tours, seances, psychic readings and haunted houses then you will love my LIVE two-part seance which I close my show with. I don't want to give too much away about the Seance as i've been working on it for a whole year, but I will say this. If you come to the Seance you will see spiritual manifestations and hear messages from the other sides as ghosts communicate through lights, instruments and ghostly voices.

BUT WAIT THERE'S MORE!

I wanted the whole evening to be fun so I hired an opening act, one of my favourite bands in the Madison County St. Louis area Jake Gehret and the Brokedown Sound. If you've never seen them then this is your chance. Jake and his band are an amazing soul sounding band playing all your favourites!

Doors open at 6:00

Jake Gehret and the Brokedown Sound go on at 6:30

Ghost Stories starts at 7:30

Tickets can be bought online at www.wildeytheater.com or you can buy them the night of at the ticket office at the Wildey Theatre.For more information please go to www.facebook.com/jessegernigin for more info

