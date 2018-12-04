ALTON - Maggie O’Neill of the Alton Memorial Hospital Women’s Health and Childbirth Center is the AMH December Employee of the Month.

Her co-workers say that “Maggie is an all-around joy with whom to work. She’s smart, funny and extremely organized. She can handle anything thrown at her and often takes on extra duties to help coworkers out. Her patients love her -- maybe as much as we do). When I see her name scheduled on the shift I am scheduled, it makes me very happy because I know it will be a great day. She is excellent and deserves this recognition!”

