Talk around the town has brought up a fairly new gathering spot for those who enjoy a creative atmosphere in an unusual place. Maeva’s Coffee, located inside the historic Milton School House, has been gaining more and more attention since it’s opening earlier this year.

For Maeva’s first holiday season, co-owners Meredith and Joel Elliott have decided to offer their customers a little more than the perfect latte.

Underlining the coffee shop's unique Age of Exploration atmosphere, the couple generated Maeva's Gypsyesque Holiday Bazaar, a handmade marketplace scheduled for this weekend!“The holidays are a great time to encourage people to make purchases that create a positive impact on our local neighborhood,” said Meredith.

“Hosting a bazaar or a craft fair is not a new idea in and of itself. Alton High is also hosting a craft fair this weekend and the Green Bazaar just took place on Small Business Saturday. Like these events, our Bazaar gives people an opportunity to buy unique handmade and vintage items from local artists. We're just a little different because our space is tiny and we're a little more eclectic in our tastes.”

The bazaar will showcase the merchandise of 10 different vendors from the St. Louis region. The couple selected these particular vendors for a diverse array of products, style, price and personality that will allow for unique and unforgettable gifts for under the Christmas tree.

“We selected ten local vendors who aren't quite your typical ‘craft fair’ sellers to peddle their wares this Friday night and Saturday morning,” said Meredith. “Most of our events are just excuses for us to have a lot of fun with local artists anyway. We've selected some unusual booths that we're sure the folks who enjoy Maeva's will appreciate.”

The types of items offered by the vendors range from natural history items, such as bones, skulls, and fur, to tie dye soap and vintage wares.

“Every booth has a completely different focus in the items it will be selling,” said Meredith.

Maeva’s will also host live music and even a henna artist on Friday night and a local photographer that will be taking traditional wet plate tintype photographs on Saturday.

“We’ve got a good group of people we enjoy hanging around and anytime we can host an event that brings together awesome people, live music and general festivity,…well, I suppose my only

expectation is to serve up awesome coffee and watch what happens,” said Meredith.

The event will take place in the hallway of the schoolhouse, just outside the doors of Maeva’s, located at 1320 Milton Rd. in Alton. The bazaar is open Friday from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday 8am to 1pm.

Check out Maeva’s Facebook page for vendor previews: www.facebook.com/maevascoffee

For more information on Maeva’s Coffee Shop, visit: www.maevascoffee.com

