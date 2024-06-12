GODFREY/ALTON - For Sam, a barista at Maeva’s, coffee is much more than fuel.

During the grand opening of the Village Dispensary, Sam educated community members about different coffees and roasting techniques. As the assistant roaster at Maeva’s, he has all the knowledge needed to be Alton’s resident coffee expert.

“You can get here, in Alton, Illinois, some of the best coffee you’ll find in the entire world. Without a doubt,” Sam said.

Article continues after sponsor message

He explained that Maeva’s receives coffee in “huge burlap sacks from all over the world.” Their house blend is from Guatemala and Honduras, and their single-origin coffee comes from Africa and South America. The Maeva’s roasters then create coffee blends that are top-notch.

“We kind of profile. We make it good,” Sam explained. “We take what’s good in that coffee and we roast it to make it as good as possible, so when it reaches your cup in final form, it’s excellent.”

Sam has been a barista at Maeva’s for three years. While he was in Godfrey to celebrate Village Dispensary’s grand opening, the coffee shop recently celebrated its own milestone, marking ten years of business in the Milton Schoolhouse.

In recognition of this, they will be offering a “decade blend” coffee, which will hit shelves in a few weeks. Sam said it’s “really fruity, really exotic” and he is looking forward to sharing it with the community. He noted that it’s difficult to perfect the art of roasting coffee, and Maeva’s has made it a point to elevate their roasting over the past few years. Their summer drink specials will also become available in the next week.

The business hopes to expand soon, with plans to move from their current room to a new, bigger space in Milton Schoolhouse. As the coffee shop gears up to celebrate ten years, Sam and the other baristas can’t wait to grow right alongside Maeva’s.

“I had always loved coffee. It was always something that, as a hobby, I really, really enjoyed doing,” Sam added. “It’s been amazing.”

More like this: