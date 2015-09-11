Name: Madisyn Davis

Parents: Melissa Davis and Robert Brandy

Weight: 8 lbs 1 oz

Length: 19 in.

Birthdate: 7/14/15

Time: 10:26 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Marissa Davis (16), Matthew Davis (14), Maison Davis (2)

 

 

