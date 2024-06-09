ALTON - The tradition and legacy of soccer of Granite City High School - both boys and girls - has had many great players come through the programs, some breaking school records, others bringing home IHSA state championships.

Now, Madison Vasiloff must be added to this prestigious list.

In her final season playing for the Warriors' girls team, which ended with a 1-0 loss to Edwardsville in the Class 3A regional final at Alton's Public School Stadium, Vasiloff set two new records this season, the single-season goal-scoring record with 27, and the career goal-scoring record with 61, ending a highly successful career with Granite.

Madison is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Although the Warriors came up short against the Tigers, Vasiloff did feel that her team played well, and did have good opportunities. In the end, Edwardsville was able to come up with the goal and advanced, but very proud of the effort on the day.

"A little sad we lost," Vasiloff said during a post-match interview, "but I'm proud of the team overall. I think we had a really good season, and we're carrying ourselves well through the loss, even though it's a little disappointing. But we're going to get through it."

Vasiloff and junior Savanhna Kammanyvong provided a solid one-two scoring punch for the Warriors this season, and Vasiloff was very complimentary of Kammanyvong for her help.

"Yeah, it feels pretty good," Vasiloff said, "but I couldn't do it without her," said with a hearty laugh. "But yeah, it was a strong duo between us two."

Vasiloff now goes on to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., and will be working hard during the summer as she gets ready to play for the Lions. She also has many fond memories of playing for the Warriors as well.

"Oh, there's too many to even count," the personable Vasiloff said with a laugh. "All the wins, the bus rides home. Just good memories with all the girls."

But there's still plenty to be proud of for the Warriors' campaign, an 11-win season over what head coach Kenny Prazma called one of the toughest schedules in the state.

"We have a lot to be proud of, we showed lots of improvement throughout the season, for sure," closed Vasiloff.

