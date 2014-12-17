Marquette Catholic's Jacob Fischer guards a Madison opponent in the Tuesday evening game at Marquette. Madison won the contest 63-37.

Marquette Catholic Explorers had a difficult time on Tuesday evening, losing to the Madison Trojans 63-37 at home. Jacob Fischer and Shandon Boone led the way for the Explorers with 11 and 10 points respectively.

It was only Marquette's second loss of the season and the Explorers fall to 7-2 with the defeat. Madison improves to 3-2.

“I think Madison played really well and we didn’t play that well,” Marquette head coach Steve Medford said. “I think it was a combination of both. Two things that we wrote down was how well do we rebound and how well do we get back in transition and we didn’t do either of them very well.”

It was rocky from the start as the Trojans got out to a 9-2 lead and Marquette’s first points didn’t come until the 3:16 mark of the first quarter. The main reason was standout guard Shandon Boone being face guarded and double-teamed.

“We know that that’s going to happen now,” Medford said. “They really took him away.”

With Boone getting smothered by Madison’s box and 1 defensive setup, shots were hard to come by. As a team Marquette was 18 of 58 from the field.

Article continues after sponsor message

“That’s not going to win many games,” Medford said. You’re shooting under 30 percent from the field and you’re not going to win many games at all so other guys will have to make some shots.”

Offensively Madison was led by Daymen Warren, who tallied 22 points and ran the show brilliantly for the Trojans as their point guard.

The score was 28-16 at halftime, but Marquette made it a game early in the third quarter.

The Explorers went on a 7-2 run with Boone finally getting good looks as he buried a couple of 3 pointers. Max Goepel made it a 4-point game late in the quarter with another 3 pointer, but Madison responded with a 6-0 run to stop the bleeding. It would turn out to be Marquette’s last real chance to get back into the game.

The turning point came in the fourth quarter when Boone sank his third trey of the game, but injured his right thigh in the process. The Explorers were down by 8 points and showing signs of life, but with a less than 100 percent. Boone, it would prove costly.

The Trojans started to pounce on the Explorers and got the score back up 12 and did not take their foot off the gas pedal. They proceeded to go on a 20-3 spurt to close out the game emphatically.

“I like our team,” Medford said. “I think we have a lot of things to work on. We are a young team and we need to continue on getting better and better. Hopefully we can continue to get better on the defensive end, we keep preaching it.”

More like this: