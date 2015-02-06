Madison Skye Chumbley Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Madison Skye Chumbley Parents: Moriah and Chad Chumbley Weight: 8lbs 8oz Birthdate: 1/6/2015 Article continues after sponsor message Time: 6:36 PM Hospital: Alton Memorial Siblings: Ashton (5) Landon (3) CJ (2) Peyton (11 months) Grandparents: Kim Toney of Godfrey, Robert TOney of Godfrey, Michele Dixon of St. Louis and Joe Cumbley of St. Louis Great Grandparents: Quan-Trail Pruitt of St. Louis and Janet Chumbley of St. Louis More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip