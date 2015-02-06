Madison Skye Chumbley
February 6, 2015 1:59 PM
Name: Madison Skye Chumbley
Parents: Moriah and Chad Chumbley
Weight: 8lbs 8oz
Birthdate: 1/6/2015
Time: 6:36 PM
Hospital: Alton Memorial
Siblings: Ashton (5) Landon (3) CJ (2) Peyton (11 months)
Grandparents: Kim Toney of Godfrey, Robert TOney of Godfrey, Michele Dixon of St. Louis and Joe Cumbley of St. Louis
Great Grandparents: Quan-Trail Pruitt of St. Louis and Janet Chumbley of St. Louis
