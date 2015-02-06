Name: Madison Skye Chumbley

Parents: Moriah and Chad Chumbley

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 8lbs 8oz

Birthdate: 1/6/2015

Article continues after sponsor message

Time: 6:36 PM

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Siblings: Ashton (5) Landon (3) CJ (2) Peyton (11 months)

Grandparents: Kim Toney of Godfrey, Robert TOney of Godfrey, Michele Dixon of St. Louis and Joe Cumbley of St. Louis

Great Grandparents: Quan-Trail Pruitt of St. Louis and Janet Chumbley of St. Louis

More like this:

3 days ago - Belleville Man Charged With First-Degree Murder

3 days ago - Mayor Jones Hosts Senior Citizen Roundtable, Proposes Effort To Help St. Louis Seniors With Property Taxes

Sep 21, 2023 - MidAmerica Airport to Conduct Emergency Exercise on Sept. 26

Sep 29, 2023 - Area Youth Sports Coach Charged with Attempted Enticement of a Child and Sexual Misconduct

Sep 27, 2023 - Singer Stephanie Mills & Actress Kym Whitley Headline STL Salute to Women Gala

 