ST. LOUIS - Madison Police Department was working on an ongoing investigation in the area of North Green Mount Road and Highway 64 in O'Fallon when a Green Rav 4 fled a traffic stop.

The Rav 4 got on Highway 64 westbound, during the pursuit Madison Police warned other police agencies the two suspects were armed, one with an AK-47 and the other with a 40-caliber handgun.

The pursuit went westbound on highway 64 and across the Popular Street Bridge, The Rav 4 then proceeded into downtown St. Louis where it exited the highway and went down several downtown streets before they hit a barricade in the area of Market and Ninth Street.

The suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot. One suspect was apprehended in the area of Eighth Street and Chestnut. The other suspect was apprehended in the area of Eighth and Clark.

No injuries were reported to anyone involved.

