BETHALTO - Madison used the strength of its relay teams and sprinters to win the boys Madison County Small School Track and Field Championships in the annual meet held Monday at Hauser Field at Civic Memorial High.

The Trojans won with 149 points, with Roxana coming in second at 144 points. The host Eagles came in third at 125 points, fourth place went to East Alton-Wood River with 47 points, Metro-East Lutheran was fifth at 42 points, Father McGivney Catholic came in sixth with 34 points and Marquette Catholic was seventh with 10 points.

DeByron Boyd got Madison started off right with a win in the 100 meters at 11.04 seconds, with teammate Steven Moore second at 11.36 seconds. Jacob Huber of McGivney was third at 11.48 seconds, Owen Wieneke of Roxana came in fourth at 11.54 seconds, in fifth place was Griffin Kohlmiller of the Knights at 11.69 seconds, the Shells' Garrett McBride was sixth at 11.81 seconds and a pair of CM runners --- Zach Wooten and Andrew Fonrodona --- were seventh and eighth respectively, with Wooten coming in at 11.87 seconds and Fonrodona having a time of 12.14 seconds. Travis Skinner of the Oilers had a time of 12.18 seconds and Brendan Nash of Marquette came in at 12.58 seconds.

In the 200 meters, the winner was Boyd at 22.38 seconds, with teammate Kaylon Bursey second at 22.80 seconds, Huber was third at 22.90 seconds, in fourth place was Wieneke at 23.35 seconds, McBride was fifth at 24.21 seconds, Wooten came in sixth at 24.49 seconds, Fonrodona placed seventh at 25.24 seconds and eighth place went to Ryan Burch of the Oilers at 25.41 seconds. The Explorers' Justin Fears had a time of 25.43 seconds and Metro-East's Mark Cherinanski was in at 25.78 seconds.

The results of the 400 meters showed Carlis Wilson, Jr. of the Trojans first at 54.27 seconds, with Fears second at 54.65 seconds, CM's Justice Eldridge third at 55.49 seconds, in fourth place was Wyatt Doyle of Roxana at 55.67 seconds, fifth place went to Madison's Kameron Trammel at 55.91 seconds, sixth place going to Carter Pryor of Metro-East at 56.25 seconds and in seventh place was Tulio Zampieri of the Eagles at 56.68 seconds, while EAWR's Jamal Burgess, Jr. came in at 57.62 seconds.

In the 800 meters, the winner was Eldridge at 1:59.67, with CM teammate Lucas Naugle second at 2:02.11, third place went to Doyle at 2:02.86, Roxana teammate Hunter Ponce was fourth at 2:13.06, in fifth place was Logan Wilcutt of the Oilers at 2:14.01, sixth place went to Adam Brokemeier of Metro-East at 2:15.01 and Marquette's Daniel Kline was seventh at 2:15.07, with McGivney's Nolan Shearer coming in at 2:21.32.

The 1,600 meters winner was Jackson Collman of CM, who had a time of 4:31.38, with teammate D.J. Dutton second at 4:35.27, third place went to Aiden Loeffleman of the Oilers at 4:55.92, in fourth place was Max Weber of the Knights at 5:03.89, fifth place went to McGivney's Liam Boeving at 5:08.02, in sixth place was Roxana's Anthony Hardin at 5:15.83 and the Griffins' Connor Schmidt came in seventh at 5:21.17. Brokemeier had a time of 5:34.11.

In the 3,200 meters, Loeffleman was the winner at 10:23.91, with second place going to Weber at 10:29,45, Landon Kearby of the Eagles was third at 10:49.06, teammate Jacob Cranford was fourth at 10:52.52, fifth place went to the Shells' Nathan Gilbert at 11:23.61, finishing in sixth place was Evan Rybak of the Griffins at 11:29.31 and seventh place went to teammate Jamison Kohlberg at 11:58.44.

In the hurdles races, the winner of the 110 meters was Roxana's Keylon Caruthers at 18.10 seconds, with teammate Ty Schmidt second at 19.15 seconds, third place went to Jaylene Williams of the Trojans at 19.25 seconds and in fourth place was Ty Books of the Eagles at 20.87 seconds.

Article continues after sponsor message

The results of the 300 meters saw Madison's Alex Kennedy winning the event at 42,80 seconds, with Schmidt second at 46.46 seconds, third place went to Williams at 47.18 seconds, in fourth place was Caruthers at 47.86 seconds, CM's Michael Atteberry was fifth at 50.14 seconds and Books was sixth at 51.79 seconds.

In the relay races, the winner of the 4x100 meters was Madison at 43.04 seconds, with Roxana second at 44.73 seconds, CM third at 46.41 seconds, EAWR fourth at 46.95 seconds, fifth place going to Metro-East at 47.01 seconds and McGivney was sixth at 51.46 seconds.

The Trojans also won the 4x200 meters at 1:31.00, with the Shells second at 1:36.58, the Knights were third at 1:37.10, in fourth place were the Eagles at 1:39.50, the Oilers came in fifth at 1:39.72 and the Griffins came in sixth at 1:51.66.

In the 4x400 meters, Madison won again, coming in at 3:36.90, with CM second at 3:38.97, McGivney third at 3:47.89, fourth place went to Roxana at 3:48.40, in fifth place was Metro-East at 3:49.66 and EAWR was sixth at 3:55.66.

The Eagles took the 4x800 meters at 8:49.06, with the Griffins second at 9:01.93, third place went to the Shells at 9:05.33, it was the Oilers in fourth place at 9:18.93 and the Knights were fifth at 9:46.54.

In the field events, Madison's Ernest Davenport III won the high jump, clearing 1.88 meters, with Zampieri second at 1.62 meters and Roxana's Carson Ryan was third, going over at 1.52 meters.

In the pole vault, Ethan Flanigan of the Eagles won, going over at 2.28 meters.

In the long jump, the winner was Kohlmiller, who went 6.01 meters, with Kennedy second at 5.90 meters, Trammel third at 5.70 meters, Hardin was fourth at 5.33 meters, fifth place went to Burch at 5.32 meters, Andrew Klaas of CM was sixth at 5.28 meters and Nash came in seventh at 5.84 meters.

In the triple jump, Jhyran Roby of the Trojans won with a jump of 12.34 meters, with Trammel coming in second at 11.53 meters, Levi Meadows of the Shells was third at 11.14 meters, fourth place went to Klaas at 10.91 meters, in fifth place was Hardin at 9.95 meters and Hunter Walters of the Eagles was sixth with a leap of 9.65 meters.

In the shot put, the winner was Roxana's Ashton Noble, who had a throw of 12.02 meters to win, with EAWR's Justin Franklin second at 11.26 meters, Gabe Smith of the Shells was third at 11.22 meters, Josh Hodge of CM was fourth with a throw of 11.01 meters, Jamair Nunn of the Oilers was fifth with a toss of 10.99 meters, Ricardo Holton of Metro-East was sixth at 10.58 meters and teammate Andrew Maske was seventh at 10.18 meters, while Madison's Lamareon Combes had a throw of 9.85 meters.

In the discus throw, the winner was Noble, who had a throw of 49.23 meters, with Hodge second at 41.44 meters, Nunn was third at 33.70 meters, the Trojans' Elijah Franklin was fourth at 31.19 meters, Alec Laughlin of Roxana was fifth at 30.91 meters, in sixth place was Holton at 30.17 meters and Richard Seitzinger of the Oilers was seventh at 30.15 meters. Gage Trendley of Metro-East came up with a toss of 29.09 meters.

More like this: