A 20-year-old man died and a 24-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Saturday in Venice, Illinois State Police said. The incident occurred when the man, who was from Madison, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, a resident of East St. Louis, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The names of the victims have not yet been released. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Further details have not been provided by law enforcement at this time.