EDWARDSVILLE - Madison Historical: The Digital Archive and Online Encyclopedia for Madison County will now be available on the Digital Public Library of America (DPLA), a massive national online archive of more than 33 million photographs, documents, videos, and audio recordings from hundreds of universities, libraries, and archives throughout the United States. SIUE’s Madison Historical project features materials from individuals, local museums and archives in Madison County.

“The history of Madison County follows the history of the United States in the 20th century,” said Madison Historical co-editor Jason Stacy. “Industrialization, suburbanization, the Civil Rights Movement - it’s all there. Madison Historical on the DPLA will be a useful resource for students and scholars across the county.”

The tech developer for Madison Historical, Ben Ostermeier, worked with the Illinois Digital Heritage Hub to harvest Madison Historical’s collection to make it available in the DPLA.

Article continues after sponsor message

Visitors to the DPLA searching for materials related to, for example the history of Standard Oil’s refineries, will see materials from Madison County alongside materials from institutions like the national archives and the Smithsonian. Lovejoy Library’s special collections are also available on DPLA.

Madison Historical partners with more than a dozen individuals and local institutions by borrowing their materials to digitize them in SIUE’s IRIS Center. Madison Historical’s collection includes more than 1,000 photographs and documents related to the people, places, and events from the rich history of Madison County, as well as nearly 50 oral histories with individuals about their diverse experiences living in Madison County.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences offers degree programs in the natural sciences, humanities, arts, social sciences and communications. The College touches the lives of all SIUE students helping them explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region's workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

More like this: