EDWARDSVILLE - A heartfelt gift to The Gardens at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will allow visitors places to relax, visit and take in the natural beauty of the sprawling 36-acre landscape.

This fall, Curt, Paul and Roger Madison presented a $25,000 gift to The Gardens in remembrance of their late parents and sister, Eldon Harold Madison, Grace Lenore Cubb Madison and Carol Ann Madison. The gift aligns with the family’s desire to help keep The Gardens thriving, as it holds a special place in their hearts.

According to Marian Smithson, master gardener and chair of The Gardens Advisory Board, the funds have been used at this point to replace an existing Madison memorial bench in The Lantern area with a larger curved bench. The older, smaller bench was cleaned and installed by the bridge nearby.

Grace Madison had a pleasant habit of long conversations and was especially fond of The Lantern area. The Madison brothers wanted to increase the size of the initial bench, so that more visitors could enjoy their mother’s special place. They are pleased with the new curved bench that encourages people to converse.

Four Corten steel planters have also been purchased. They will be installed near the Treetop Bridge. The Madison Family gift will also provide for the installation of a large Japanese stone lantern near The Lantern, and contribute to restoration work on the wooden bridge.

The Madison brothers reside in Ecuador, Durham, N.C. and St. Louis. They remain committed to the continued enhancement of The Gardens at SIUE.

For more information on The Gardens at SIUE, including giving opportunities, visit siue.edu/give/opportunities/ gardens.

