ST. LOUIS – Women of Achievement is pleased to announce the 2018 Women of Achievement honorees—a selection of 10 extraordinary volunteers from the St. Louis metropolitan region. The St. Louis Women of Achievement Award, which was founded in 1955, is the oldest, ongoing program in the area whose sole mission is to honor and recognize the volunteer service and volunteer leadership of women.

The 10 honorees will be recognized at the 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon on Tuesday, May 15 at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and the luncheon runs until 1:30 p.m. This year’s luncheon chair is Phyllis Langsdorf (Class of 2014) and the vice chair is Eva Frazer, M.D. (Class of 2014). Luncheon reservations are $60 per person and can be made online at www.woastl.org/luncheon-reservations or by contacting Women of Achievement at 314.896.4962 or woastlouis@gmail.com.

The 2018 Class of Honorees includes:

Karen D. Anderson — Civic Responsibility

Pastor of Ward Chapel AME Church in Florissant, with leadership positions at various levels of the AME Church and within the community, including board president for Gamaliel’s Metropolitan Congregations United (MCU), board member for Magdalene St. Louis, and cabinet member for Interfaith Partnership and Flourish St. Louis. She is also co-founder of “The Mother’s March for Justice” and “When Women Gather..."

Teka Childress — Community Betterment

Founder of St. Louis Winter Outreach, which delivers emergency care during severe winter weather conditions in order to help those experiencing homelessness on the streets of St. Louis to survive the night. She began her extensive volunteer work at 20-years-old, when she started volunteering at Karen House, a Catholic Worker house. She lived and worked at that house of hospitality for women and children for more than 20 years and started the Dorothy Day Co-housing Community, a community of previously homeless families.

Shannon Marie Diekemper — Humanitarian Concerns

Known as “Mom” to St. Louis’ homeless, Shannon helps provide hygiene products, clothing, and hot showers to the homeless in town. She works with the Shower To The People truck that provides hot, curbside showers to the many homeless. Shannon also works with Aletheia, an organization that assists prostitutes and other workers in the adult entertainment industry, including to exit the industry, if they so choose. She also volunteers to promote The Color Coded Chef, a color-coded cooking kit that lets individuals with developmental disabilities prepare their own meals.

Victoria Dolan — Caring and Compassion

Vicki is involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. After losing her daughter, 19-year-old Carolyn, to an unexpected suicide in 2012, Vicki decided that part of her healing would be to do whatever she could to save one person or one family from the same devastation. Her responsibilities include serving on the regional board of directors, chairing the Volunteer and Recruitment Committee, personally staffing community events and coordinating the Out of the Darkness Walk in St. Louis. In addition to this, for more than 14 years, Vicki has contributed to Safe Connections through leadership, recruitment and fundraising. Her work with Safe Connections helps to end domestic and sexual violence in St. Louis.

Judy Preddy Draper — Multicultural Awareness

An Associate Circuit Judge in St. Louis County who is the founder of the Missouri Asian American Bar Association (MAABA) and Missouri Supreme Court Commission on Racial & Ethnic Fairness. Judge Draper also formed a Judges Diversity & Inclusion Committee in 2017, implementing discussion panels on unconscious bias along with the National Judicial College and The Dred Scott Heritage Foundation. Judge Draper has volunteered extensively throughout the St. Louis community, including serving on the board of directors of St. Louis Transitional Hope House and St. Louis Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

Rachel Ebeling — Music Therapy Advocacy

Co-founder of The Angel Band Project, which was started in 2009 after the shocking rape and murder of Rachel's lifelong grade-school friend. A passionate supporter of victims of sexual violence through music therapy, Rachel advocates for survivors in the St. Louis area by creating partnerships with crisis counseling agencies, shelters, and safe houses to offer free music therapy programs for these individuals. As a member of the St. Louis Ending Violence Against Women Network, the national CounterQuo advocacy network, and a volunteer for the St. Louis County Courtwatch program, Rachel uses her voice to advocate for justice for those whom are affected by sexual and domestic violence.

Kim Hutton — Family Empowerment

Founder and board president of TransParent, a St. Louis-based 501c3 not-for-profit that provides connection, support and resources to parents raising a transgender child of any age via chapters in Missouri, New York, Florida and Washington DC. The organization works tirelessly to increase visibility, acceptance and support for the naturally-occurring transgender human experience. Kim serves alongside a talented and knowledgeable board of directors with immense commitment and passion to support parents in their quest for a happy, thriving and empowered child.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tammy Iskarous — Social Enterprise

A hard-working volunteer who has clocked more than 30,000 volunteer hours and believes there is always she would be the first one to tell you that there’s more work to be done. She had a vision to bring smaller nonprofits all under one roof in order for them to work together holistically for families in crisis due to violence, addiction, homelessness and poverty. She founded Riverbend Family Ministries, an incubator model of care that has been recognized by leaders in Madison County and Illinois. She has served on the boards of other nonprofits, including YWCA- Alton, Wood River Library, Phillips 66 Community Action Panel, Wood River Business Alliance, Wood River Women Club, and was a past Wood River Rotarian and PEO. She is active in her local church and has a strong voice in the mission work that is done through her congregation.

Marilyn L. Ratkin — Social Justice

Spearheaded the founding of a micro-lending program, The Healing Hearts Bank, part of an NCJW National Initiative, which is designed to empower women impacted by domestic violence to become financially independent. The bank has expanded to reach underserved women and families. During her 25-year professional career, she was engaged in social justice efforts and upon retirement, she focused her volunteer work on helping low-income women and families affected by domestic violence. Her passion and dedication has led her to leadership roles in many organizations: National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), Ready Readers, United Way’s Allocation Panel, and Spirit of St. Louis (SOS) Women’s Fund.

Risa Zwerling Wrighton — Impactful Leadership

A longtime volunteer with extensive volunteer efforts at Washington University in St. Louis. She is the founder of the university’s Home Plate program, which places hundreds of students each year with families for a “touch of home away from home.” She also supports student run fundraisers, such as Relay for Life, Dance Marathon and Mr. and Ms. Wash U. In 2015, she spearheaded Washington University’s year-long gun violence prevention initiative to address gun violence as a public health crisis, which led to a community wide collaboration with United Way agencies. Risa is is currently on the boards of Our Little Haven, Provident, Inc., and has been involved in mentoring disadvantaged youth through “Aging Out” and “Discovering Options” programs. She has also been active in the Jewish Federation, the Center for Creative Arts and Central Reform Congregation.

“The Women of Achievement Class of 2018 is a strong, inspiring group of women who have decades upon decades of impactful volunteerism,” said Women of Achievement President Gwendolyn Packnett, Ph.D. (Class of 2006). “It’s truly an honor for us to recognize these outstanding women and highlight the many years and many ways they’ve donated their time, energy, talent and leadership to enhance our region’s nonprofits and make a noticeable difference in the community.”

“The annual luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis is our special way of celebrating the honorees alongside their families, friends, civic and community leaders, and nonprofit organizations they volunteer with,” said Phyllis Langsdorf, chair of the 2018 Women of Achievement Luncheon. “Not only do the honorees receive their awards and enjoy a gourmet lunch, but we also feature a 30-minute video about the honorees and their history of volunteer service. It’s a touching gesture that reminds us of the power and unity in volunteering.”

Women of Achievement honorees are selected from nominations from the St. Louis metropolitan area, including Metro East Illinois, who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the St. Louis region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career. Women of Achievement considers nominees with significant volunteer impact in areas such as, but not limited to, education, arts, health and human services, youth and family, philanthropy, social justice and advocacy. For additional information about the awards, luncheon and honorees, please visit www.woastl.org.

_______________________

Women of Achievement Sponsors

Presenting Sponsors: KMOX Radio, Ladue News and St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Platinum Sponsors: Centene Charitable Foundation, World Wide Technology, Inc. and The Steward Family Foundation

Gold Sponsors: Ameren, Carnival Corporation, CPG, Emerson, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Garden View Care Center, The Gatesworth, Maryville University, Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis, Neiman Marcus, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, St. Louis Cardinals, Thompson Coburn LLP, Washington University in St. Louis, and Wells Fargo Advisors

Silver Sponsors: Marian Nunn & Tom Wendel and Simon Foundation

Bronze Sponsors: Albarré Jewelry/Barry & Myra Sherman, Arcturis, Mr. & Mrs. Stephen F. Brauer, Clark-Fox Family Foundation, Clearent LLC, David Mason & Associates, The Delmar Gardens Family, Edward Jones, First Bank, Marilyn Fox, NISA Investment Advisors, LLC, On the Run by Wallis Companies, Parkcrest Plastic Surgery, Mary Pillsbury, Stinson Leonard Street LLP, Julie Thomas Sward of Moneta Group, Technology Partners, and West County Radiological Group.

About Women of Achievement

In 1955, the St. Louis-Globe Democrat newspaper created an awards program that became known as the Women of Achievement Award, to recognize and honor the achievements of women who, through their volunteer efforts, have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life in the St. Louis community. The St. Louis Women of Achievement organization, a 501c3, not-for-profit organization, was established in 1993 by former Women of Achievement who wanted to ensure the longevity of the award for future generations of St. Louis area women. The organization's Board of Directors, comprised of past recipients of the award, continue to plan and implement the nomination, selection and award presentation process ensuring that this award will continue to enhance and honor the women volunteers in the St. Louis metropolitan region who positively impact the community, for many years to come. For more information visit the Women of Achievement website at www.woastl.org.

More like this: