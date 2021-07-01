COLLINSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) reminds the public that their COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville ends on Saturday, July 3. This means that there will no longer be daily COVID-19 vaccine clinics available at this location.

This location has been ideal as a mass vaccination site with its large ballrooms and parking lot providing plenty of space for social distancing and large crowds as well as ease of access from the interstates and MCT bus route. The City of Collinsville has graciously made this space available for 6 months beginning in mid-January. The Illinois National Guard arrived in February to provide support and assistance to the mass vaccination site as well as mobile sites in communities and schools that began in March. The Mass Vaccination Site has served its purpose well by providing a consistent location with the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 people per day. But with the vaccine more readily available throughout the county now, the need for a mass vaccination site has come to a close.

The final days for the Mass Vaccination Site at the Gateway Convention Center include: July 2 and July 3 with the clinic open at 8am-4pm. The COVID-19 vaccine offered is the Pfizer 2 dose vaccine for anyone who is 12 or older. Minors 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome.

In July, Madison County Health Department will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics at various community and school locations. Stay tuned to the website www.madisonchd.org, COVID-19 Response Hub https://coronavirus-vaccine-outreach-madcoil.hub.arcgis.com/pages/covid-19-vaccine-appointment-scheduler, and the MCHD social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for vaccine clinic dates, times, and locations and to schedule an appointment.

