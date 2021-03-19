WOOD RIVER — Madison County’s Emergency Management Agency Director Anthony Falconio received the International Association of Emergency Managers highest recognition.

IAEM recognized Falconio as a certified emergency manger (CEM.) The CEM designation is the highest honor of professional achievement available from the association that represents professionals whose goals are saving lives and protecting property and the environment during emergencies and disasters.

Falconio qualified by submitting an extensive credentials package giving personal and professional background achievements and successfully completing a management essay and a written examination. In order to maintain certification, a person must continue a program of professional development over successive five-year periods.

Falconio was appointed the county’s EMA director on Feb. 19, 2020 after serving eight months as interim director.

rior to Madison County, Falconio served as the director of Emergency Management in Clinton County, Illinois from 2009 to 2014. Falconio holds an Illinois Professional Emergency Manager Designation as well as Master of Science degree from Southern Arkansas University.

IAEM developed the emergency management certification program during the past last several years by with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and guidance from an advisory board, which included professionals from a variety of disciplines and representatives of key groups with a stake in emergency management.

To maintain certification, CEM recipients must submit additional training and contributions to the professional every five years. Visit https://www.iaem.org/certification/intro for more information about the certification and association.

