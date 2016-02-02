EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, CPA, is set to hold the county’s annual tax sale in three weeks.

Prenzler said those who owe delinquent taxes have until 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19 to pay the amount owed or their taxes will be sold during the annual tax sale. The sale will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 22 at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

“We encourage people to check on elderly family members and friends to make sure their taxes are paid,” he said.

To verify a payment status, taxpayers can call the Treasurer’s Office at 618-692-6260

Prenzler said he wants people to know if their taxes are sold, it doesn’t mean people will lose their homes.

“We auction delinquent taxes, not property,” he said.

If property owners do not redeem their taxes within two to three years from the date of the tax sale, the tax buyer can ask the court for the title to the property. If a person’s taxes are sold, please contact the Madison County Clerk’s Office at 618-692-6290 for more information on how to redeem taxes.

Prenzler said the average penalty interest rate during the past five years has been less than 4 percent.

Taxpayers have until Feb. 8 to pay online. Beginning Feb. 9, all payments must be paid at the Treasurer’s Office.

For more information about the tax sale, please visit the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org or contact the office at 618-692-6260.

