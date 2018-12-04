EDWARDSVILLE — Officials say area parks will not get lost in the shuffle following the dissolution of the Collinsville Area Recreation District and Madison County will provide grants through its Park Enhancement Program

Chairman Kurt Prenzler said voters, who approved to dissolve (80-to-20 percent) CARD on Nov. 3, would continue to see funding for parks and recreation in the various communities to include parts of Collinsville, Maryville, Glen Carbon and Pontoon Beach. He said that even though CARD, which is a special taxing district that funded parks for nearly three decades, will no longer exist there the county would continue to provide grant funding.

“Madison County will still award PEP grants to those areas,” Prenzler said. “It will just be redistributed differently.”

The population of the respective municipality or park department or district shall determine the maximum grant amount. Municipalities and park and recreation districts will qualify for PEP grants that previously went to CARD. New funding estimates are follows: City of Collinsville $115,000; the Village of Maryville $35,000; Glen Carbon $2,500; Pontoon Beach $500; and Collinsville Township, $15,000.

Prenzler credits Maryville resident and Collinsville Township Trustee Derrick Keith Cox with spearheading the dissolution effort and making it a success.

“It was a lot of hard work and I want to thank the more than 75 people who contributed to the effort this past summer and gathered petitions to place the issue on the ballot,” Cox said. “I was pleased with the outcome and the citizens spoke loud and clear. I am thrilled the local communities will be eligible for these PEP funding."

The Madison County Park and Recreation Program is designed to assist municipalities and park and recreation districts within the county to develop, enhance or expand park operations and facilities. The grant program, administered by Madison County Community Development, is designed to provide community funding for park operations through the

“Park and Recreation programs and the facilities that are offered improve and enhance the quality of life for everyone,” Prenzler said. “I am pleased that Madison County will be able to assist in continuing to improve parks and recreation of the dissolved CARD."

