ALTON - Navigating recycling and waste disposal can often feel like a maze of uncertainty for Madison County residents. With industries evolving and guidelines ever changing, understanding how to responsibly manage our waste is more crucial than ever.

"Back to the Basics: Madison County's Approach to Waste Management" aims to tackle these issues head-on by offering practical answers and insights. Brandon Banks has been with Madison County Building & Zoning department in the Resource Management division for over half a decade where he works to improve the quality of life for Madison County residents, businesses, schools and local governments through programs that foster healthy, resilient, connected communities.

Come to Old Beer Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, on Tuesday Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Come early and bring your dinner into the venue and chat with the speaker.

Contact Chris Krusa, Sierra Club Program Chair with questions at 410-490-5024.

