During the past five months, CASA of Southwestern Illinois has worked diligently in planning the implementation of CASA services in Madison County. In Oct. 2011, CASA of Southwestern Illinois launched a major recruitment campaign in Madison County with the goal of identifying, recruiting, and training potential voices for Madison’s abused and neglected children.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer and Alton Telegraph newspapers published feature volunteer stories- What was it like to become a CASA volunteer.... What was it like to be that special voice for a vulnerable group of children.... The telephones started ringing.... and ringing.... and ringing. CASA of Southwestern Illinois screened over 75 potential volunteer advocates. Over 55 potential volunteers began training courses; 50 volunteers completed training.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Dec. 9th, 2011, here at Riverbend Family Ministries in Wood River, the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin, Juvenile Court of Madison County swore in 50 volunteers to serve as CASA Volunteer Advocates for abused and neglected Children. These advocates will serve as that special voice for the children.

CASA services are now available to courts and children of Madison County, with Riverbend Family Ministries being the official training and meeting location for volunteers in Madison County

Riverbend Family Ministries in a collaborative effort with CASA of Southwestern Illinois have put together our First Annual Tri-county Superhero Run. Every child needs a hero, but abused and neglected children need super heroes. Please consider getting a team together or sponsoring this great movement across three counties. For more info contact Tammy at 618.251.9790 or Mechiko at 618.234.4278.

More like this: