EDWARDSVILLE - Recent floods, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, straight line winds and other extreme weather events increase the vulnerability of Madison County residents, highlighting the need to be prepared and receive as much advance warning as possible before bad weather occurs.

Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan said now is the time for area residents to sign up for Madison County’s emergency notification system, CodeRED.

“In emergency situations, it becomes even more necessary for residents to be informed and receive as much advance notice as possible,” the chairman stated. “In Madison County, we have CodeRED, an excellent weather and emergency notification system where every resident with a landline or registered cell phone can receive emergency messages regarding weather emergencies, evacuation notices, hazardous material incidents chemical spills and missing child alerts.”

CodeRED allows for localized and customizable weather warnings to be delivered to targeted areas based on the address of the registered resident. Residents will only receive warnings if their registered address is in the path of the storm.

Dunstan said the CodeRED system creates access to emergency notifications in areas that were once unreached and creates a more localized weather notification for every resident. “The CodeRED system allows the Madison County Emergency Management Agency to send emergency notifications to the entire county in specifically targeted weather emergencies.”

Dunstan said that in spring and early summer, when storms are more frequent and severe, it is important Emergency Management be able to reach out to residents. “I urge every resident of Madison County who is not already registered to sign-up for the free, potentially life-saving CodeRED program.”

Residents can register for the program by going to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency website, www.mymadisoncountyema.org, and clicking on the link to CodeRED Community Notification Enrollment. Residents and businesses can also enroll via telephone by calling the Emergency Management Agency at 618/692-0537 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact the Madison County Emergency Management Agency at 618/692-0537.

