On Thursday, March 24, 2011, the Madison County Urban League (MCUL) will be hosting its 34th annual dinner, themed “Champions for Change

Building Stronger Communities & Empowering Youth.” This cosmopolitan event takes place at the Lewis & Clark Community College – The Commons, generating support for Urban League programs such as Housing, Employment, Economic Inclusion and more.

As part of this annual celebration, MCUL will recognize those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and also pay tribute to corporate partnerships and emerging young leadership.

“This year, the honoree selection process has been both exciting and challenging,” said Brenda Walker McCain, President and CEO. “This area has seen so many individuals and businesses step up to the plate in such a hard economic climate, it was a difficult to select who all should be honored. But the night is not just to hand out awards; it’s to celebrate the accomplishments of our entire community.”

Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies. Entertainment featured this year is provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. The event will also include a formal dinner and silent auction.

Doors will open at 5:30 PM with a cocktail reception and silent auction. Tickets for the Annual Dinner are $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. For more information about the 34th Annual Dinner, or to purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906, Ext. 6.

About Madison County Urban League



The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.

