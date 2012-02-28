Madison County, IL - On Thursday, March 29, 2012, the Madison County Urban League (MCUL) will be hosting its 35th annual dinner at the Lewis & Clark Community College – The Commons. “This year’s theme ‘Present Heroes – Future Leaders’ pays homage to those who have served our great country and the youths working to help change the world,” said Brenda Walker McCain, President and CEO.

Among award recipients is Retired U.S. Army Air Corps Captain Christopher W. Newman. Newman is one of at least 47 Tuskegee Airmen who were awarded a Purple Heart for his military service. His training and performance during World War II served as an inspiration to all and played an important role in paving the way for African American youths to pursue careers in aviation. Newman will be awarded with the Chairman’s Award for educational and youth empowerment.

Several other recipients will be awarded at the annual fundraising dinner as well. Awards will include:

Empowered Youth – Noted for exceptional involvement through volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and a positive attitude.

volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and a positive attitude. Merit – Awarded for outstanding activity and service by individuals and organizations in the betterment of Madison County.

Awarded for outstanding activity and service by individuals and organizations in the betterment of Madison County. Outstanding Corporate Citizenship - N oted for commendable outreach, employment, community partnerships and regional investment.

oted for commendable outreach, employment, community partnerships and regional investment. Community Service - Recognition of excellence in the area of volunteer work that promotes the mission of the Madison County Urban League.

- Recognition of excellence in the area of volunteer work that promotes the mission of the Madison County Urban League. Civil Service - Recognizing individuals for their courageous duty in the US Armed Services coupled with their community outreach.

Article continues after sponsor message



Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies. Entertainment featured this year is provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. The event will also include a formal dinner and silent auction.

Doors will open at 5:15 PM with a cocktail reception and silent auction. Tickets for the Annual Dinner are $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. For more information about the 34th Annual Dinner, or to purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906, Ext. 6.

About Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.

More like this: